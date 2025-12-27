7 times Alison Hammond went off-script during interviews from This Morning weather map to Harrison Ford

Alison Hammond is a TV legend when it comes to interviews, from the moment she first appeared on screen in Big Brother, it was clear that she was destined to be on the silver screen.

And now, as a mainstay on This Morning (and a potential gig as a Strictly host) the star has brought her unique brand of humour and flair to countless celebrity interviews.

Naturally, chaos ensued.

As she appears on You Bet! on December 27, we’re looking back at some of the This Morning star’s best interview moments.

Causing havoc on the This Morning weather map

The iconic This Morning weather map involves the lucky forecaster standing a plastic version of the British Isles as it drifted in water, with various plastic landmarks representing parts of the island resting on top of it.

The forecaster would have to not just balance on the island — but also run across it to report the weather in the right location.

Back in 2018, it was Alison’s turn to report on the weather live from Albert Dock in Liverpool. She was joined by sailors. But as she scarpered along the map, she accidentally knocked one of the sailors in the water! As an apologetic Alison gave them a hug, the chaos came to a close.

Alison Hammond reacts to Dermot O’Leary’s vase prank

After a break, Alison returned to This Morning in April 2024 — and Dermot pushed her right into the deep end as they began a segment on a purported Antiques Roadshow guest who managed to snag a vase worth £30,000. However, everyone was left shocked when Dermot shattered the vase.

Alison was full of apologies for the guest, saying: “I don’t even know what to say, I’m actually going to get upset.”

Then, Dermot revealed all. “I’m so sorry, I’ll pay for it. I’m so sorry, everybody. I’ve only got one thing to say, which is… April Fool’s!”

Fortunately, Alison reacted to this revelation in good humour.

A confrontation with Cliff Richard

Alison had some choice words for Cliff. (Image: ITV)

Things took an awkward turn during an interview with Cliff Richard, who was discussing his relationship with Elvis Presley. He revealed that a journalist once asked if he wanted to meet Elvis, and he declined.

He told the journalist: “Can we put it off? Because he’d put on a lot of weight, and I thought, ‘If I’m taking a photograph with him, and it’s going to be hanging on my refrigerator, he’s gotta look good.'”

“I put it off and then, of course, he died,” Cliff added.

This led to a gobsmacked Alison replying: “You should never have put it off just because they’re a little bit heavier.”

Cliff continued: “If you’re a fan of somebody, meet them – even if they’ve put on weight.”

To which Alison, who has also struggled with her weight, replied: “Is that why you don’t want me at your house?”

Needless to say, the interview became a little awkward, although many praised Alison for her response.

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling

Harrison and Ryan couldn’t stop laughing. (Image: ITV)

As Alison began discussing the gloomy, dystopian elements of Blade Runner 2049, Harrison Ford couldn’t resist telling her: “Cheer up!”

From there, the interview was complete and utter carnage, with Ryan Gosling, Harrison, and Alison all turning to drink. Alison also admitted that she’d never actually seen Blade Runner. As Alison toasted Ryan, the trio couldn’t stop dissolving into giggles.

With every question bringing more quips, drinking, and laughter, the interview went completely off the rails, though Alison did make an attempt to stick to the questions. The trouble is, she was having too much fun.

Nonetheless, the interview clearly had an impact on Harrison. He later shared a message for Alison’s 50th birthday, telling her to “grow up” — which, coming from Harrison, is very high praise indeed.

Italian police vs Alison Hammond

In 2019, Alison had a brush with the law. The beloved presenter was broadcasting a segment about winning a holiday in Pisa. However, while on air, Italian police approached her and asked her to leave the area.

“Look guys, we haven’t got a permit, we are not allowed to film here,” she told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. I’m gonna get arrested. I love you all. Laters.”

To which Holly replied: “Good luck Alison… with the Italian police.”

Alison Hammond and Bradley Cooper

Alison met Bradley Cooper in 2018 ahead of the release of his movie, A Star Is Born. The interview ended up going viral thanks to a painfully awkward moment where Alison sang him an impromptu song of her own.

And needless to say, as he stared at her deadpan, he wasn’t impressed, though he did manage to crack a smile at the end.

Sure, it might have been cringe, but it was also hilarious.

Alison Hammond and The Rock

Of all the interviews Alison has done, her ones with The Rock come out on top. In a May 2017 interview with the wrestler-turned-actor, the pair was engaging in some heavy flirty banter. However, things took a turn when he ‘proposed’ to Alison there and then. As the pair giggled throughout the interview, Alison insisted that Dwayne needed a first lady.

“You could propose to me!” she declared. “The Rock could give me a rock.”

Alison then proceeded to produce a ring, with Dwayne proposing marriage to her in heartwarming scenes.

From then on, Alison’s ‘marriage’ to The Rock became a recurring sketch on the morning show. They got ‘married’ in December that year, live on This Morning. Two years later, their marriage came to an end as Dwayne married his own partner, Lauren Hashian in real life. Since then, he’s referred to Alison as his “ex-wife.”

Alison will appear on You Bet! on ITV and ITVX on December 27.

