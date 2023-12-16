Cliff Richard accused of fat-shaming Elvis Presley twice in TV interviews as singer called out by Alison Hammond

Cliff Richard, who appeared on James Martin’s Saturday Morning at Christmas today (December 16), has twice been accused of fat-shaming Elvis Presley on live TV.

The singer seems to have a bit of a bee in his bonnet about the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley because Cliff has told the same story twice, a year apart, and been blasted both times.

Here’s hoping it won’t be third time unlucky on James show today…

Cliff Richard joined James Martin on Saturday Morning at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Cliff Richard on Loose Women

During his appearance on Loose Women back in June 2022, Cliff opened up about his “regret” over missing an opportunity to have a photo with Elvis Presley. Sir Cliff admitted he didn’t want a picture with Elvis because he had “put on weight”.

Cliff said: “I was promoting Devil Woman in America, and this journalist came and talked to me.”

He said the journalist asked if he would like a photo with Elvis. Cliff continued: “And I went: ‘Yeah!’ When the interview was over, [the journalist] said: ‘Okay, when do you want to do it?’ and I said, ‘Let’s wait.’ Because he had put on a lot of weight.

“And I said: ‘If I’m going to have a photograph of me with Elvis stuck on my refrigerator door, I want him to look great.’ I regret it now. I should have said, yes, let’s do it.”

Viewers watching weren’t impressed with Cliff’s comments.

One said: “Can’t believe what just come out of Cliff Richard mouth what a disgusting fatist comment about Elvis.” Another wrote: “Did @cliffrichardx really just say that he wouldn’t have his picture taken with Elvis because he was too fat?! Lovely attitude that.”

A third added: “So glad it wasn’t just me that picked up on Cliff Richard fat shaming Elvis on.”

Cliff said he regrets not getting a photo with Elvis (Credit: ITV)

Say it again, Cliff

A year or so later, Cliff was on This Morning. And the story about Elvis came up again. He told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary the same tale, but Alison had the King’s back.

“You should never have put it off, just because they are a little bit heavier,” she said. Cliff replied: “If you’re a fan of anyone’s and you get the chance to meet them, meet them – even if they have put on weight.”

Alison then quipped: “Is that why you don’t want me at your house?” Softening the blow, she then added: “I’m just joking.”

Fans loved the exchange, with one commenting: “Good on Alison Hammond subtly having a dig back at Cliff Richard here.”

So has Cliff learnt his lesson? Let’s wait and see…

