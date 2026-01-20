Lorraine Kelly’s concerns for Dr Hilary Jones after medic ‘blue lighted’ to hospital for suspected heart attack

Dr Hilary Jones has told Lorraine Kelly that he was rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack, with the ITV host admitting she was “very worried” about her TV pal.

Dr Hilary – who revealed in October he was leaving the ITV Daytime show as part of the broadcaster’s cuts – was back on air this morning (January 20). And he told Lorraine – who recently lost her dad – that he had an eventful festive period due to his ill health.

Dr Hilary Jones rushed to hospital

Lorraine said to him: “Now, you’ve had a health diagnosis of your own, it was a real scare, wasn’t it Hilary?”

The 72 year old told her: “I had this virus that is going around, that everybody else seems to have had, and I had a little bit of pneumonia and pericarditis, which is the inflammation of the membrane around your heart.

“It was quite painful, and I wasn’t sure what it was at first. But this excellent pair of paramedics came around, the ECG said I had a heart attack. But I hadn’t. We analysed the trace together, and diagnosed pericarditis.”

‘I was very, very worried’

Despite that, the GP – who was in hospital for a hip replacement last summer – was still taken to hospital. He explained: “They were really good. A 21-year-old guy and a slightly older lady, they were brilliant. I was blue lighted into hospital.”

When Lorraine said it must have felt weird, a GP being taken to hospital in an ambulance, he laughed and said: “They thought it was weird as well. It’s Dr Hilary! The hospital were great. They were inundated with patients but they were calm. It all got sorted.”

Lorraine then asked him: “And you’re okay? We were worried. I was very very worried. You get a message saying Hilary’s been blue lighted… an ambulance… But I felt better after talking to you and you’re okay?”

“Absolutely,” he assured her, before offering his concern for the TV presenter following the death of her dad.

Lorraine Kelly announces death of her dad

TV presenter Lorraine announced the death of her dad, John, in an Instagram post on January 10. She returned to work on Monday (January 19), after taking a week off of her show.

She said that his death came as a shock. And reports suggest that he fell on some ice and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

