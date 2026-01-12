TV star Lorraine Kelly has faced unfair criticism following the death of her dad, and fans have come to her defence.

Lorraine Kelly announced her dad has died

On Saturday (January 1), Lorraine shared the heartbreaking news that her father, John, had died at age 84.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Very sad news. My dad has died. I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything. He was in poor health but it has still been a shock.”

She continued: “Any of you who have experienced a similar loss will know how my brother Graham and I are feeling. Our priority is taking care of my mum and the family would very much appreciate privacy at this distressing time. We will miss you dad.”

As a result, Lorraine was not present to host her ITV daytime show this morning (January 12). Instead, regular presenter Christine Lampard stepped in to front Monday’s episode.

‘People are utterly heartless’

Upon announcing John’s death, Lorraine was flooded with support from her showbiz pals, including Craig David, Gabby Logan and Nigella Lawson, to name a few.

However, the 66 year old was cruelly trolled when viewers found out she hadn’t returned to work today.

“Omg she’s been back for ONE week and is already off again, what is the point @ITV?” one user asked, to which someone replied: “Strange comment in the circumstances.”

“Was thinking the same people are utterly heartless sometimes,” another shared.

“Would you be going to work two days after a parent died?” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, another troll wrote: “Ranvir & Christine’s plans are cancelled for the next year…”

The insensitive comment didn’t go unnoticed as one user remarked: “Is there any need? You must be so unhappy.”

