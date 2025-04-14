Former Strictly star Nicola Adams has revealed that she has split from her girlfriend of seven years due to her OnlyFans career.

The Olympic boxer, 42, and Ella Baig, 27, share a son, two-year-old Taylor.

Ella and Nicola were together for seven years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly star Nicola Adams announces split from girlfriend

Speaking to The Sun recently, Strictly star Nicola confessed that she and Ella had split.

The former couple first met back in 2018 on a night out. However, after seven years together – and months of therapy attempting to save their relationship – Nicola and Ella finally called it quits.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Nicola and Ella have shared an incredible journey together, full of love, growth, and resilience.

“After much thoughtful reflection and important therapy work, they have made the difficult decision to separate. Their priority remains their son, Taylor, and they are committed to co-parenting with love and respect.”

Speaking to the publication, Nicola also admitted that she had struggled with Ella’s career as an OnlyFans model. Ella posts naked pictures on her OnlyFans for her followers.

Ella and former partner Nicola Adams share a son together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘It has had an impact on our relationship’

“I have always been incredibly supportive of Ella’s career and the choices she has made, including her work on OnlyFans. She is an amazing woman, and I admire her confidence and ­independence. However, as much as I respect what she does, I can’t deny that it has had an impact on our relationship,” Nicola confessed.

Nicola, who was on Strictly back in 2020, continued.

“I’ve always considered myself to be mentally strong, but I’ve found this situation challenging at times and have had to reflect on how ­sustainable it is — especially as we raise our son together,” she said.

“Parenthood changes your perspective on so many things, and I’ve had to be really honest with myself about my emotions and what’s best for our family.”

She then said that they’re trying to “navigate this openly and honestly”, with the priority being their son.

Nicola then revealed that the break-up process had been a gradual one – and had seen them both go to therapy alone and together in a bid to fix their relationship. However, they eventually called time on it.

Nicola Adams struggled with former partner Ella’s OnlyFans career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Nicola and Ella call time on seven-year relationship

Ella and Nicola met in 2018 on a night out. In 2020, they decided they were going to start a family together.

Ella carried Tyler – who was born via IVF using one of Nicola’s eggs – and gave birth a month before her due date.

Speaking about the moment her waters broke during an interview with Hello magazine, Ella said: “This is the point when everything feels worth the chaos and the long process of IVF. It’s the one outcome you’re waiting for.”

