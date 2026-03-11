Karen Hauer’s ‘absolutely gutted’ Strictly partner faces backlash as he ‘confirms’ she’s been axed from the show

Simon Rimmer appears to have confirmed that Karen Hauer has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing.

Rumours have been rife this week that the BBC is planning a huge cull of its pro dancer line-up. Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, Gorka Marquez and Karen have all been in the firing line, according to reports.

Now, however, Sunday Brunch host Simon – who was paired with Karen on Strictly back in 2017 – has paid tribute to Karen, saying he’s “absolutely gutted” she “has been axed”.

Karen Hauer is the show’s longest-serving – and oldest – female pro (Credit: BBC)

Karen Hauer ‘axe’ leaves Strictly pal ‘absolutely gutted’

Earlier today, Simon posted a picture of himself and Karen dancing together.

He captioned the grid post: “Absolutely gutted that the very best teacher and dancer @karenhauer has been axed from @bbcstrictly. Thanks for everything Karen. #friendsforlife.”

‘This isn’t your announcement to make, Simon’

However, Simon did face backlash in the comments section.

One pointed out: “This isn’t your announcement to make Simon.” However, defiant, he responded: “It’s in the Daily Mail. I didn’t make it.”

Karen’s departure hasn’t been confirmed by the BBC or Karen, and the dancer hasn’t liked or commented on Simon’s post.

However, plenty of her fans have, and they’re just as gutted as Simon.

One said: “Karen’s been there since the beginning – she is amazing. No loyalty from the BBC.”

“Shocking decision,” said a second. “Hopefully viewing figures plummet and this is the last series.” “Well that’s another reason not to watch it this year,” said a third.

According to reports, it’s the end of the road for some of our Strictly favourites (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s longest-serving female pro

43-year-old Karen joined Strictly Come Dancing back in 2012. She is currently the show’s longest-serving pro dancer.

She reached the final in 2014 with Mark Wright. However, she’s never lifted the Glitterball Trophy.

While Karen hasn’t addressed the speculation, she has posted on social media since the reports broke. She shared a picture of herself and her dogs, enjoying a cup of morning coffee.

According to pals speaking to the Daily Mail, though, Karen was told she would be departing the BBC dance show last week. They told how she has been left “distraught” by the news.

ED! has contacted the BBC and Karen’s reps for comment. The BBC has said that all announcements about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing will be made “in due course”.

