Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, have been left devastated following the loss of their much-loved four-legged friend.

The rock star, 80, and the model, 53, shared the sad news on Instagram earlier today (Friday, March 14).

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster’s sad loss

Earlier today, Rod‘s wife Penny shared a very sad update in her Instagram story.

The Loose Women star shared a picture from a plane window of a beautiful blue sky and white clouds.

In the snap for her 208k followers to see, Penny announced the sad death of her dog, Bubbles.

“Our fur baby Bubbles,” she wrote.

“I still think you left too soon but I’m thankful for your time,” she then continued.

“Heaven’s lucky to have you and so was I.”

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart’s dog diagnosed with cancer

The heartbreaking news comes just days after Penny revealed that Bubbles had been diagnosed with cancer.

The former Strictly star shared a snap of herself, Bubbles, and her other dog, Lilly, enjoying the sun.

“My fur babies, my gifts from up above, my angels on earth, you warm my heart and lift my spirits,” she captioned the post.

“Bubbles our curly one has been diagnosed with cancer and although his recent surgery was successful, sadly it’s spread. Our Lilly from @battersea keeps him company and never leaves his side and the two of them never leave my side.

“Companions for life, for as long as that live will be and I feel blessed for every moment I spend with them.”

Penny and Rod are proud dog parents (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans send support

Plenty of Penny’s fans and followers took to the comments section to send the mum of two their support.

“Sending lots of love to you and your fur babies x bless Bubbles x keep strong Penny xx,” one fan commented.

“That’s so awful. I’ve been there a few times. They have a good loving [home emoji] a lot more than many dogs,” another fan said.

“I’m so sorry Penny. I know what you’re going through. I’ve been there before many times,” a third wrote.

“A big hug from me Penny, I feel the same I feel privileged to take care of my fur baby,” another gushed.

