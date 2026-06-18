Vanessa Feltz show fans have been dealt a blow after Channel 5 decided to take the daytime programme off air after little more than a year. Insiders said Vanessa Feltz was left stunned when bosses told her the series would not return, while the broadcaster later confirmed the show will be “rested” from July 17.

The presenter, 64, reportedly learned the news in a meeting this week after the programme had come off air. According to claims from sources close to the show, she did not expect the decision and felt badly let down.

Vanessa Feltz has been dealt a huge blow (Credit: Brett Cove / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Feltz show axed after shock meeting

One insider said: “Vanessa was brought into a meeting after her show came off air this week.” The source added: “She had no idea what the meeting was about and certainly didn’t expect to be told it was not being renewed.”

The same source claimed: “She feels so blindsided but also let down by bosses.” They also alleged that she left upset after the tense discussion.

Channel 5 has not used that language itself. However, the broadcaster did confirm the programme will end as part of a wider schedule shake-up.

Why the Vanessa Feltz show is ending

The Daily Mail reported that weak viewing figures played a major part in the decision. The outlet also said repeated nuisance and scam calls during viewer phone-ins created another headache for the production team.

According to one insider, producers tried to tackle the issue by limiting call access to landline users. However, that approach was seen as too restrictive in modern viewing habits.

The source said: “Vanessa has given her all to the show, she left a very good role on This Morning which is already long established for this gig.” They added: “She is truly devastated, but also for her team too, many of whom will now need to find new jobs.”

Another source said Channel 5 and Vanessa were still talking about possible future work together. Therefore, this may not be the end of their relationship.

It is goodbye for Vanessa’s show (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

Channel 5 statement on Vanessa Feltz show future

A spokesperson for 5 said: “Due to afternoon scheduling changes, ‘Vanessa’ will be rested from July 17th. We thank Vanessa and her team at ITN for 18 months of warm, witty, wise and searingly honest shows. Vanessa remains a valued member of the 5 family and we are discussing future projects together.”

That statement points to scheduling changes rather than a public fallout. Even so, the timing will still come as a disappointment for viewers who had followed the series since its launch.

ED! has contacted Channel 5 for further comment.

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