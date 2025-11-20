Loose Women star Brenda Edwards reveals secret boyfriend

Loose Women star, Brenda Edwards, has revealed that she has had a secret boyfriend for the past year.

The 56-year-old dropped the bombshell in an anniversary post on Instagram yesterday (November 19).

Brenda Edwards reveals boyfriend

Brenda Edwards has revealed she is in a relationship (Credit: ITV)

Sharing a cute snap of her holding hands with her mystery man, Brenda gushed: “A year ago, you walked into my life with laughter in your beautiful eyes and so much unconditional love in your heart and every day since has been that much brighter.”

She continued adorably: “Your humor makes the ordinary magical, your love makes the difficult easy, and your steady spirit makes me feel safe enough to dream bigger than I already do, even silence feels like music, and every moment feels like we have known each other for years! You just get it! X”

“So here’s to us, one year of laughter, love, and balance, and a lifetime still waiting to be written. I can’t wait to keep turning pages with you, hand in hand, side by side, back to back, heart to heart.”

“Love you Boy,” she lovingly signed off the tribute with a red heart emoji.

‘Beautiful words’

Brenda was soon flooded by comments congratulating her on the milestone.

“Happy Anniversary,” said Loose Women colleague Ruth Langsford. Jane Moore likewise commented two love heart emojis.

“Beautiful words!” said Fleur East, “Happy anniversary.”

Singer Jessie J also told her: “Loveeeeeeeee this. Love you.”

And it seems Brenda’s family also approve of her new man.

Her daughter Tanisha popped in to say “my favessss”, to which Brenda heartwarmingly replied: “Love you and thank you for giving us your blessing.”

Brenda has two children, Jamal and Tanisha, from a previous relationship. Jamal, who was a talented music producer, tragically died in 2022, aged just 31.

