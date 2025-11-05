Ruth Langsford supported as she makes announcement about ‘new man’

Ruth Langsford has addressed claims she has a ‘new man’ following her split from husband Eamonn Holmes.

The Loose Women anchor said she’d been contacted by friends asking who her hunky new man was, after a news article was seemingly posted online.

Speaking on the show, Ruth was supported by her fellow panelists as she revealed the truth behind the story…

Ruth told her followers she’d ‘never’ hard launch a romance (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford on ‘new man’

Speaking on the ITV daytime show this week, Ruth shared: “Apparently I have a new man. According to this article, that’s all over Facebook and I’ve had friends ringing me up.

“Apparently I met this man when we were childhood sweethearts when I grew up in Belfast, which I didn’t, and now it’s come full circle after all these years. Terrible, isn’t it?” she said.

The picture shows a smiling AI-generated Ruth wearing a black puffa jacket, cuddled up next to a smiling hunky man.

‘Lucky woman – he is gorgeous’

The official Loose Women Instagram account also posted a clip of the moment Ruth addressed the fake news, captioning it: “Ruth hard launches her new man! Or so we think…”

Friends and fans rushed to show their support.

TV presenter Lucy Alexander, a firm friend of Ruth’s, quipped: “God I loved watching that… you sure it’s not your puffer though?”

Ruth hit back, declaring that she knows her QVC range when she sees it!

One fan commented that they’d seen the story on Facebook. “I saw that and thought lucky woman he is gorgeous,” she posted. Ruth added a laughing emoji in response to the fan.

Another said: “It’s scary that made up stuff is just posted as if it’s true. No one should be able to post anything anonymously. I hope that at least this got taken down. I’m glad you got a chance to call it out publicly today on screen. When you hard launch a new man it will be in a more stylish location anyway.”

Ruth responded: “I’ll never be doing a ‘hard launch’!”

“I believed it!” declared another. “Don’t worry, you’re not the only one. Nearly believed it myself!!” said Ruth.

Another added: “Oh Ruth, you really are fabulous. You’ve held your head up so well during what must have been a really traumatic time and especially in the public eye. And while looking after your lovely mum. Your sense of humour is great, although I’m sure you’ve had days when you haven’t wanted to face the world. Whatever the future holds, dashing new man or not, I wish you all the best.”

The fan added: “PS, can we all be your bridesmaids?!”

Ruth responded: “What lovely words, thank you.”

Ruth’s split from husband Eamonn Holmes

Loose Women star Ruth announced her split from husband Eamonn Holmes in May 2024. She has remained single. He has moved on with girlfriend Katie Alexander.

