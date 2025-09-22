Presenter Ruth Langsford appeared to throw serious shade at ex Eamonn Holmes in a debate about cheating on Loose Women today (September 22).

Eamonn and Ruth, both 65, announced their split last May. It sent shockwaves through the entertainment world – especially when it was claimed they split after Ruth found messages from Eamonn to another woman on his iPad.

So when the topic of cheating came up on today’s Loose Women, cheeky Ruth appeared to throw just a little shade Eamonn’s way…

Ruth Langsford had a cheeky glint in her eye when she made her quip (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford in three-word cheating statement

Ruth was on the panel with Kelly Brook, Jane Moore and self-confessed love cheat Janet Street Porter.

At the start of the show, talk turned to Strictly Come Dancing – and contestant Thomas Skinner’s cheating confession. He said that he cheated on his wife – with whom he has three kids – weeks after they tied the knot. Thomas maintains that it was a one-off. However, the woman he cheated with said that it was a three-month affair.

So the Loose Women debated the topic today, in a segment entitled: “Do you judge someone who stays with a cheat?”

I’m saying nothing.

Jane Moore argued that, if a couple has children and one person strays, then it makes it more difficult to leave. There was laughter as Janet declared that she’d never been cheated on as she’s “the cheater”.

After Jane said she presumed that Thomas would’ve been warned any skeletons in his closet would be unearthed during his Strictly stint, she handed back to Ruth, who wrapped up the segment.

With a knowing look in her eye, she closed the cheating discussion by declaring with a smile: “I’m saying nothing.”

Kelly then erupted into laughter, as Ruth did the same.

Viewers react

Over on social media, viewers slammed Janet for thinking that cheating is a laughing matter. Others pointed out that the ladies love talking about other people’s love lives, but not necessarily their own…

“They love judging and discussing other people’s relationships but not their own,” said one.

Eamonn and Ruth announced their split last Mayy (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn’s love life now

After their split, Eamonn, 65, moved on and found new love. He’s been with relationship counsellor Katie Alexander, 43, for a year.

Ruth is thought to have remained single.

Meet Eamonn Holmes’ age-gap girlfriend TV presenter Eamonn Holmes took up with girlfriend Katie Alexander shortly after his split from Ruth Langsford. Aged 43, she’s 22 years younger than the telly veteran. Katie works as a marriage guidance counsellor, and has a strong social media presence. Over the weekend, the couple made their red carpet debut at the This Is Icon Awards, which took place at the Troxy in the east end of London. He looked dapper in a black suit with a white polka dot tie for the lavish night out, where he scooped the lifetime achievement gong. Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend on her ‘year from hell’ On her Instagram, she’s posted numerous pictures of herself with Eamonn. And, back in June, Katie revealed that she’d had a “year from hell” after being revealed as Eamonn’s girlfriend. Taking to her Instagram Story, she added that there had been “lies about me and death threats from people who have never met me”. “Not only did my mental health suffer, but also my children’s did. One thing I don’t do is forget. But a huge thank you to my friends and family who know me, and the truth. And those have supported me through the past year,” she then added. How did Eamonn Holmes meet his girlfriend? It was reported that Eamonn Holmes and girlfriend Katie grew close after striking up a friendship on Twitter way back in 2015. At the time, Katie responded to one of Eamonn’s tweets, striking up a conversation. At the time, the pair were both involved with the same mental health charity, which reportedly strengthened their bond. Katie was previously married to bar owner George Alexander. They had two children together – a daughter born in 2010 and a son in 2011. Their marriage ended in 2022. The end of Ruth’s 14-year marriage It’s suggested that, in the year before their split, Ruth learned Eamonn had been showering Katie with gifts. However, both Eamonn Holmes and girlfriend Katie, who was also married, insist nothing went on until both their marriages ended. Ruth and Eamonn ended their 14-year marriage in a statement in May 2024.

