Furious Thomas Skinner hits back as wife ‘humiliated’ and woman he had fling with declares ‘we were in love’

Strictly star Thomas Skinner has hit back on Twitter this morning (Monday, September 15) after the woman he had an affair with spoke out.

Thomas, 34, admitted yesterday (Sunday, September 14) that he’d cheated on his wife, Sinead, just weeks after their wedding three and a half years ago.

Thomas had an affair shortly after tying the knot (Credit: BBC)

Woman Thomas Skinner had an affair with speaks out

Yesterday, in a bombshell interview with The Sun, Thomas said: “I had a fling. It was nothing more than that. It was the one time, it was a mistake, I woke up feeling absolutely terrible about it.

“I felt so guilty, I told my wife. I let her down in that brief moment of madness where I wasn’t thinking, where I didn’t appreciate what I had,” the Strictly star continued.

Now, the woman he had the affair with – mother-of-two Amy Lucy O’Rourke – has claimed that the affair actually lasted three months, and was more than just a fling.

“We were originally friends, but with his sweet-talking and his lies, he made me believe we were in love and that we were perfect for each other. He would stand in the mirror with me and say: ‘Look, we’ll be Mr and Mrs Skinner,'” she told the Daily Mail.

Amy-Lucy speaks out

She then continued. “He makes me physically sick. His entire interview, he was trying to downplay the entire situation and make out I was some sort of a 10-minute fling,” she said.

“He was confessing his undying love for me – we would walk around everywhere and anywhere holding hands and go to cute little country pubs and he would make me a rose out of a napkin,” she then added.

Amy-Lucy also added that Thomas had claimed he was in a “loveless” relationship of “convenience”.

However, Thomas has since spoken out, posting a lengthy statement on X, once again reiterating that the affair was “one stupid moment”.

“My life ain’t perfect…..far from it. I’ve made big mistakes, I’ve let people down, and done things I’ll always regret in my past. The worst was what I did to my wife three and a half years ago…..one stupid moment I’ll carry forever. It was nothing more and nothing less despite what is being said,” he told his 419k followers.

Thomas has hit back at Amy-Lucy’s claims they were in love (Credit: BBC)

Thomas’ statement

He then continued. “I told her straight away. She had every right to leave me back then, but she forgave me…….and that forgiveness changed my life. Since then, we’ve built a new home, had two more beautiful children, and moved forward together. We are stronger. Family is everything to me. It’s what I do everything for.

“But I’ve noticed I’ve become a target. Every part of my life is being dragged out….. even my family’s. People around me have been offered BIG money to sell stories. And I’ve noticed I’m being portrayed as public enemy number 1. They’re trying to break me and get me cancelled. And if I’m honest, I’m not sure why,” he then wrote.

“I know what it’s like to be low and down on luck. It’s the whole reason why I spread positivity online…. because I know what rock bottom feels like. I’ve been there, many times!! I’m not some full-time celeb in a bubble. I still graft, I still go to work. In fact I’ve been working this morning before I start strictly training.

“I’ve taken an absolute battering online and in the press, and I’ll take more. I was told it would happen: first they’ll attack my character, then my family, then my income. And it is happening first hand,” he then said.

Strictly star Thomas Skinner speaks out after affair revelation

The star then wrote: “Most of what’s said about me isn’t true. I’ve got thick skin and the abuse and death threats don’t bother me. In fact some lies make me laugh. But please leave my wife and kids alone. I did this to them by a silly moment of madness over 3 years ago, no one else. If you want to go for someone, go for me.

“In my life….I’ve lost close friends. I’ve lost family. I’ve got mates doing life in prison. And yes I’ve got an extremely chequered past… more than most. I’ve never shied away from that. I’ve made mistakes and if you dig you’ll find more. But here’s the truth: most people have made mistakes. It’s okay to own up to them, it’s okay to talk about them and people do deserve second chances,” he then continued.

“At the end of the day, it’s about getting back up, rebuilding, and looking after the ones you love. And as long as I’ve got my family, I’ll never stop fighting to be a better man,” he said.

‘I know what is right and what is wrong’

“I’ve been forced into a corner to bring up something my wife and I have moved on from years ago. I feel so bad for my wife for having to do this. It’s humiliating for her. I’m sure I’m gonna be forced to talk about other moments that have happened in my life. I’m not sure why everyone is so interested in me……But if I am completely honest….. no one else’s opinions matter apart from those I care about.

“I never take any criticism from anyone I wouldn’t take advice from. That’s the truth. Is it all worth it….? We keep on going. I know what is right and what is wrong. Love to you all. Have a wonderful Monday and a great start to the week. And remember, you are ten times stronger than you can ever imagine. Bosh,” he then added.

