Coronation Street fan theory predicts looming cash crisis for Tyrone and his family

A fresh Coronation Street fan theory suggests Tyrone Dobbs could be heading straight into money trouble thanks to his growing obsession with gaming.

Since his accident left him stuck at home, Tyrone has been filling the hours with new pastimes, but it’s his gaming habit that’s raising eyebrows.

His spending on the hobby has already sparked clashes with Fiz, and viewers are now speculating that it could spiral into a full‑blown financial crisis.

Tyrone’s hit and run in Coronation Street

Earlier this year, Tyrone’s life turned upside down after a hit‑and‑run. The incident left him with a serious spinal injury. He then went through the long and painful process of learning to walk again. As Tyrone remains at home and unable to work, Fiz has been left juggling the children alongside all her other responsibilities , and the strain is beginning to show.

Last night (Monday, November 24), Fiz told Ty she was staying with her mum Cilla but really she’d checked herself into the Chariot Square Hotel for some peace and quiet.

Meanwhile, Cassie took Tyrone to his physio appointment and was pleased with his progress.

Coronation Street fan theory predicts gaming addiction for Tyrone

Recently, Tyrone Dobbs turned to gaming in a bid to keep himself occupied. However, Fiz wasn’t happy to discover that Tyrone had been buying games and add-ons online. He had caused them to lose a small fortune. This of course wasn’t ideal considering the pair had only just turned down Ruby’s request for a new phone.

A new Coronation Street fan theory has now predicted that Tyrone’s gaming hobby might turn into a costly addiction. It could see a number of small transactions build up over time and leave the family in debt.

Taking to Reddit, one viewer theorised: “Today’s episode contained the second hint to this, with him giving Fiz as little time as possible in an important conversation to play his mobile game. He’s also spent a couple of 100 on games writing it off as not understanding trial periods.

“Anyone else think this is an upcoming storyline? I reckon it’s got potential, him getting sucked into a mobile game and dropping a ton of money they don’t have.”

But, could this be where the storyline is heading?

