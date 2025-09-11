Coronation Street is finally back tomorrow – here’s everything to expect from Becky return aftermath to Tyrone injury update

After missing a mid-week episode, Coronation Street is finally back tomorrow (Friday, September 12) and is picking up on the Becky return cliffhanger.

The soap failed to air on Wednesday night (September 10) due to the NTAs airing in its place.

However, fans will soon get to find out exactly what happens after the dramatic ending at the start of the week.

Corrie is finally back tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street will air again tomorrow

Corrie last aired on Monday night (September 8) as three huge twists were shown on screen.

One of the twists saw David quiz Lily over a positive pregnancy test. However, Shona then intervened and revealed that she was the person who is pregnant.

Elsewhere, Betsy celebrated her 18th birthday and took time to remember her late mum Becky. While she was out walking near the precinct though, a car headed straight towards her.

Betsy managed to get away unscathed but the car ended up hitting Tyrone Dobbs instead, with his family heading to the hospital to await news on his condition.

At the end of the episode, Lisa Swain was in for one of the biggest shocks of all as she turned around and was faced with her ‘late’ wife Becky who had ‘returned from the dead…’ But, what happens next?

Tyrone’s family are awaiting news (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tomorrow

Tomorrow night, Coronation Street will air at the usual time of 8pm-9pm.

The episode will show Lisa and Becky Swain talk to each other for the first time in years, with Carla then walking in on the scene.

Elsewhere, Tyrone’s family will receive an update on his condition at the hospital ahead of his spinal injury storyline.

And, with George revealing that he saw Dylan in the car that hit Tyrone, Dylan tries to play dumb.

Carl is forced to confess to Abi though that Dylan and Brody have been working for him doing some dodgy deals as she spots Dylan’s name pop up on his phone.

Abi’s livid with Carl, but will the trio get into trouble for the hit and run?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

