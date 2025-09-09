Coronation Street fans demand soap doesn’t kill off Tyrone Dobbs as he’s victim to a hit and run

Coronation Street fans are desperate for the soap to save Tyrone Dobbs‘ life after worrying that they might kill him off.

Last night in Weatherfield (Monday, September 8), Tyrone was severely injured in a hit and run.

His family then awaited news at the hospital on the extent of his injuries.

Tyrone was hit by a car (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone’s hit and run in Coronation Street

Tyrone was seemingly going about his day when disaster struck last night as a car headed straight towards Betsy Swain.

Betsy managed to get out of the way as the car swerved her, but it ended up ploughing down poor Tyrone instead.

The driver of the car managed to flee as paramedics took Tyrone away on a stretcher.

Carla then informed Fiz and Evelyn of Tyrone’s accident as his family headed to the hospital to find out news of his condition.

Fiz was then told that Tyrone was being checked for internal injuries, fearing the worst.

In the coming weeks, Tyrone will wake up although he realises he can’t feel his legs.

He will then be diagnosed with a spinal injury, but will he get through this?

Fans are desperate for Tyrone to survive (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand soap doesn’t kill Tyrone

With Tyrone’s true fate yet to play out on screen, Coronation Street fans are now worried that he might die.

They’ve now taken to social media to beg the soap to save his life.

One fan commented: “They wouldn’t kill off Tyrone. He’s an asset to the show and Alan wouldn’t wanna leave. Hopefully.”

Another viewer stated: “They can’t kill Tyrone off.”

A final fan demanded: “Don’t you kill Tyrone, take Ken or Rita instead.”

It appears that Tyrone is set for a huge new storyline as he tries to come to terms with his major spinal injuries, with his family fearing that he might not be able to walk again. But, will they journey end with him dying?

