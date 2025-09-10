Coronation Street fan theory predicts Theo Silverton will kill Becky Swain

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Theo Silverton might kill soap newcomer Becky Swain.

Becky reunited with Lisa Swain on Monday night (September 8) for the first time in almost four years.

Lisa was shocked and so were we. But, could Becky soon peg it for real this time?

Becky ‘returned from the dead’ this week (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain ‘returned from dead’ in Coronation Street

Becky Swain was supposed to be dead, having ‘died’ on duty during a police chase involving the Radcliffe brothers.

Lisa and Betsy Swain have been grieving her ever since but were oblivious to the fact that she never actually died at all.

On Betsy’s 18th birthday, Lisa gifted her daughter one of Becky’s old necklaces as the pair took time to remember their late family member.

With Betsy then deciding to head out with friends to celebrate her big day, Lisa Swain sat home alone and soon turned around to come face to face with her supposedly ‘late’ wife.

Becky was still very much alive contrary to popular belief.

Could Theo kill Becky? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Theo will kill Becky

Fans have noticed that one Street resident has a violent side – and that’s Theo Silverton.

Some people believe that he has it in him to kill, reckoning he could be the soap’s next serial killer. And, one of his victims could be Becky.

One viewer on Reddit wrote: “Becky will die, but this time for real! Either by an accident or she will sacrifice herself in some sort of standoff.

“I’ve got money on Theo being the next serial killer of the street and he’ll kill Becky (people will think she’s left and gone back to Alicante), either his ex wife or creepy conversion bloke, and then Billy.”

Theo hasn’t killed anybody as it stands, but could he soon go off on a rampage and make Becky his victim?

