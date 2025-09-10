Coronation Street fan theory predicts second pregnancy twist for Abi despite Shona reveal

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Abi Webster is the true owner of the pregnancy test that David found.

During Monday night’s episode (Monday, September 8), David discovered a pregnancy test in his outside bin.

After believing it to be Betsy’s from next door, Sarah suggested it might be Lily’s. But, it turned out that the true owner of the test was Shona.

Shona’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

David’s pregnancy test discovery in Coronation Street

David Platt was up to his usual annoying neighbour tricks this week when he sifted through his outside bins to remove Carla and Lisa’s rubbish from it.

In one of the bags though, he found a positive pregnancy test and jumped to the conclusion that it was Betsy Swain’s.

Noticing that Lily had been experiencing stomach pains and vomiting, Sarah then suggested that it could be Lily’s.

Lily was extremely offended by the suggestion and promised her family that it wasn’t her test.

Shona then found out about David’s suspicions and shocked him by revealing that she was the one who is pregnant.

Could Abi be pregnant with Carl’s baby? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Abi pregnancy twist

As well as Shona being pregnant, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Abi Webster was the owner of that specific pregnancy test. This would mean that there were two tests in David’s bin.

With Abi having an affair with husband Kevin’s half-brother Carl, she could’ve hidden the test from Kevin by shoving it in David’s outside bin…

Taking to Reddit, one viewer suggested: “I think it’s Abi. She would never leave a pregnancy test lying around in their bins cause Kevin would know she’s been messing around so she would have to dump it over the road. Whoever it is it’s gonna get messy cause both of them are in love triangles.”

Another person agreed: “Abi for sure.”

But, could this mean that Abi is pregnant with Carl Webster’s baby? Imagine how awkward this would be?!

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

