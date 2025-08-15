Carl and Abi affair continues as he destroys the evidence… but trouble looms when Tracy finds out next week

Sneaky Carl Webster covered up his affair with Abi in Coronation Street tonight (Friday, August 15), destroying the phone which could have exposed them both. The illicit lovers were nearly caught out when Hope took a cheeky photo of her dad, unaware that Carl and Abi were in the background of the pic.

Realising what Hope had inadvertently captured, Abi was in panic mode, and subtly tried to get Hope to delete the evidence. With the phone confiscated by an angry Kevin, Abi was horrified to learn that she still planned on posting it online, and realised that she and Carl would have to take action.

Thankfully, opportunity presented itself when little Dorin went missing…

Hope doesn’t know what she’s stumbled across (Credit: ITV)

Carl and Abi continued their affair in Coronation Street tonight

The families were thrown into a panic when Dorin disappeared during a game of hide-and-seek with Steve. As Carl snuck in, he found Dorin hiding in the outhouse.

Keeping this bit of information to himself, he pretended to play the good neighbour while Tyrone and Fiz launched a search party. He then snuck inside and dropped Hope’s phone in the sink, destroying the evidence.

Hope caught him, in the act but he managed to lie his way out of trouble. And, as he revealed that he’d found Dorin, Carl played the hero afterwards.

Disaster averted, Carl and Abi resumed their controversial affair… even if she was a bit miffed that he’d used missing Dorin as an excuse to get the job done.

Tracy sets her sights on Carl (Credit: ITV)

Tracy’s onto Carl and Abi

Abi is annoyed when she spots Carl flirting with Tracy. When she hears him tell her how he’s staying at at the Chariot Square Hotel, Carl reassures Abi that his flirting with Tracy was just a cover.

Later, Carl arrives at his hotel room… and is shocked to see Tracy emerge from the bathroom. After turning Tracy down, he goes to see Abi, informing her how he rejected her advances.

The next day, Debbie encourages Tracy to try again with Carl. Later, he tells Abi that while she’s still sleeping with Kevin, that means he’s free to do what he wants with Tracy. With Abi and Kevin preparing for their holiday to Mallorca, Abi makes out she’s lost her passport.

He suggests that they cancel the holiday, but she tells him that she’ll come once she’s gotten a new passport. Meanwhile, at the hotel, Carl admits to Tracy that he’s in love with someone else. He’s shocked when she guesses that it’s Abi.

The next day, Carl hides upstairs after a night of passion with Abi. Downstairs, with Abi out, Debbie lets herself in to do some cleaning. Unfortunately, she goes dizzy and passes out.

Returning home from the shop, Abi finds Carl tending to unconscious Debbie. While Abi calls an ambulance and Ronnie, Carl hides back upstairs. Once Debbie’s gone, Carl pulls Abi into a passionate embrace.

Through the window, Tracy watches, with a devious expression on her face. Will she expose Carl and Abi?

