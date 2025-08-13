Who sleeps where in Number 9 as Steve moves into crowded house in Coronation Street

Steve McDonald has moved into Number 9 with Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street, but where does everyone sleep?

Albeit temporarily, Steve has moved himself and his large bin bags full of belongings into Fiz and Tyrone’s house while his divorce goes through.

But, the house is already pretty full, so just where does everyone squeeze in?

Steve’s temporarily moved in (Credit: ITV)

Steve moves in

This evening in Coronation Street (Wednesday, August 13), Steve McDonald put on the puppy dog eyes and dropped the hint that he’d like to stay with Cassie instead of in a B&B room while his divorce was going through.

Cassie then joked that he’d have to put a ring on her finger before telling him that she’d try and work her magic on Ty and ask if he could stay temporarily.

Tyrone Dobbs then agreed without consulting in Fiz first which definitely didn’t go down well with his partner.

Fiz then saw Steve carrying all of his bags in and questioned where he would sleep.

And, to be fair to Fiz, she has a point…

It’s a crowded house (Credit: ITV)

Number 9 sleeping arrangements in Coronation Street

As it stands, Fiz and Tyrone share a room upstairs in Number 9. On the occasion that Dorin comes over to stay, he can also stay in their bedroom.

The girls – Hope and Ruby – are also thought to be sharing the other upstairs bedroom.

A third bedroom can be found downstairs, which Cassie refers to as ‘the front room.’ She mentioned tonight that Steve would be staying in there with her.

When Evelyn Plummer returns home from University, she also stays at Number 9. When Steve isn’t there, she’d most likely share with Cassie. But, if Evelyn were to return while Steve was still there, well then it would definitely be a tight fit.

Read more: Coronation Street fans demand a Jenny and George romance ahead of show exit

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.