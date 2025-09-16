Coronation Street fans fear Tyrone is set for leg amputation as he loses feeling at the hospital

Coronation Street fans are worried that Tyrone Dobbs could end up having a leg amputation as a result of the hit and run.

At the start of the month, Tyrone was hit by a car at the precinct and was rushed to hospital.

And, with his injuries looking to be severe, could he lose his legs?

Tyrone lost the feeling in his legs (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone’s hit and run in Corrie

At the precinct, Tyrone was heading out to buy Hope some trainers she’d wanted when a car started heading straight towards Betsy Swain.

When the car swerved the newly-turned 18 year old, it ended up causing Tyrone to hit the bonnet instead.

At the hospital, Tyrone was taken into surgery to check for internal bleeding as his family worried he might not pull through.

This week, Tyrone woke up and revealed to Fiz that he couldn’t feel his legs. He also told Carl Webster the same thing, unaware that he’d been involved in the hit and run.

Evelyn tried to reassure Fiz and Tyrone that the loss of feeling was probably only temporary.

However, as Corrie is set to reveal that Tyrone has a spinal cord injury, fans are worried about what Tyrone’s future looks like.

Fans are concerned about the extent of Tyrone’s injuries (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear leg amputation for Tyrone

Coronation Street fans are worried that the damage to Tyrone’s body could be really serious and might result in him having to have a leg amputation or lasting effects from the accident.

One fan took to X and asked: “Is Tyrone going to get his legs amputated?”

Another person warned: “THEY BETTER NOT AMPUTATE TYRONE’S LEGS.”

Another person added: “Poor Tyrone may have permanent damage.”

In scenes to come, Tyrone will struggle to process his spinal cord injury diagnosis and the impact this will have on his life going forward. But, will he be able to walk again?

