Coronation Street follow-up: As Carl torches car in hit and run cover-up, spoilers confirm Carl’s desperate bid to avoid prison

Carl Webster was revealed to have been behind Tyrone’s hit and run this evening (Monday, September 15) in Coronation Street as he torched the car.

Finding out that Tyrone couldn’t feel his legs at the hospital, the episode then ended with Carl destroying the car responsible for the hit and run.

And, his dodgy ways don’t stop there as he continues with his cover-up later in the week too.

Carl visited Ty at the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Carl destroys major Tyrone hit and run car evidence

After his surgery, Tyrone Dobbs awoke in the hospital and told Fiz he couldn’t feel his legs.

Evelyn made out that it was just a temporary side effect of surgery. But, Fiz feared that the effects of the hit and run were more serious than that.

She then started accusing Brody of being behind the wheel and responsible for Tyrone’s accident but he told her that he had a seizure and had gone to the hospital with Dylan.

Carl Webster later turned up at the hospital to visit Tyrone and was horrified to learn of his condition.

At the end of the episode, cameras cut to Carl torching the car that had hit Tyrone, pointing the finger at him as the culprit.

Kit becomes suspicious of Carl (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Carl’s cover-up plot

As the week continues, Carl’s desperate to not get caught and go to prison, especially when Kit Green starts sniffing around.

Kit watches Carl closely as Abi shares her worries with Carl that the car behind the hit and run could’ve belonged to Fiona.

Carl covers for himself before meeting up with Fiona and telling her that he was forced to torch the car.

Kit spots the pair interacting and has major questions to ask Carl. He wants to know why he’s involved with a known criminal. But, will he work out what Carl’s been up to?

Read more: Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!