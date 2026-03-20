MAFS Australia’s future confirmed amid fans complaints following ‘uncomfortable scenes’

MAFS Australia 2026 may be in the middle of one of its most controversial seasons yet – but it’s not going anywhere.

Despite backlash from viewers over explosive scenes, the hit dating show has officially been renewed, with applications now open for the next series.

Scenes have been ‘uncomfortable’ to watch (Credit: Channel 4)

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Fans slam current series

While series 13 has only just begun airing in the UK, it has already caused major debate during its run in Australia.

Some of the most talked-about moments are still to come for UK viewers. This includes a dramatic dinner party that sees Brook and Gia launch verbal attacks on other brides. Something which both have since apologised for.

The fallout was so intense that expert Mel Schilling admitted she had “never” witnessed anything so “vicious” in her time on the show. She is also heartbreakingly stepping down following her terminal cancer diagnosis.

Following the episodes airing overseas, many viewers took to social media and Reddit to share their concerns. And some even called for the series to be axed altogether.

One viewer wrote: “This isn’t even enjoyable to watch. It’s straight up wrong and uncomfortable.”

Another added: “This sort of behaviour shouldn’t be allowed to happen on a show. It’s just horrible. Not watching it again.”

Others pointed out the impact beyond the screen, suggesting the cast themselves have faced backlash in real life.

One comment read: “I wouldn’t be surprised if this ends up being the last season of MAFS. The cast are now being harassed.”

Another viewer described the infamous dinner party as “the most vile episode” they had ever seen.

But the show will return next year (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia renewed despite backlash

However, despite the criticism, the show is officially set to return.

Broadcaster Channel 9 has confirmed that MAFS Australia will be back for another series in 2027 – and they’re already on the hunt for new participants.

In a statement, they said: “Married At First Sight is back in 2027. And is currently on the search for participants of all ages and backgrounds who are genuinely committed to finding love.”

Filming for the next series is expected to take place between July and November this year.

While there’s no cash prize at the end of the experiment, the show promises contestants could walk away with “the most valuable prize of all”.

So, despite the controversy and divided opinions, it’s clear the MAFS experiment is far from over. And another dramatic chapter is already on the way.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Bec reveals the exact reason she split with her rich ex-fiancé

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