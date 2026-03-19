MAFS Australia’s Gia reveals unaired comments Stella made to her that sparked their feud

MAFS Australia delivered more explosive scenes on Thursday night, as Gia and Brook clashed with Stella.

The latest episode proved once again that this series is packed with drama, with tensions bubbling over during one of the group challenges.

During Thursday’s ‘Red Flag, Green Flag’ game, Gia and Brook went at Stella quite hard. And now the real reason Gia didn’t believe how happy she was with Fillip may have just been revealed.

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Gia has revealed why she didn’t like Stella (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia and Brook turn on Stella in fiery task

The drama unfolded during the ‘Red Flag, Green Flag’ game, where each bride had to openly discuss their partner’s strengths and weaknesses in front of the group.

While Brook had plenty to say after discovering comments Chris made in his audition tape, and Gia was already dealing with tension following an argument with Scott, it was Stella who found herself in the firing line.

As Stella tried to explain that things were going well between her and Fillip, both Gia and Brook quickly shut her down. Instead, accusing her of not being honest about her relationship.

When Stella attempted to finish speaking, Brook remarked: “I will say, I think people think it’s [bleep]”

To which Gia laughed and agreed: “Yep… it’s so fake.”

The blunt comments left the group shocked, with Stella clearly taken aback by the confrontation.

Stella was taken aback by the comments made (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia reveals reason behind feud

Following the scenes airing in Australia, Gia has already apologised for her behaviour. But she has now shed more light on why she reacted so strongly.

Speaking after filming, Gia claimed there were off-camera moments that influenced her feelings towards Stella.

She said to 9Entertainment: “Off camera, Stella made a few comments to me.

“She – not flirted – but she said a couple of things to Scott. Like she said he has a nice ass. And she said that he is husband material.”

According to Gia, those remarks didn’t sit well with her and contributed to the tension.

She added: “And she was being flirty with Scott. I was like ‘get out of here’.”

However, nothing shown on screen has suggested Stella has any romantic interest in Scott, meaning these claims remain Gia’s perspective on the situation.

With more dinner parties and challenges still to come, it’s clear this feud may not be over just yet.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Mel issues apology after intense backlash for horrible stalking comments

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