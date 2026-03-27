MAFS Australia’s Alissa and Rachel fume at Brook that she’s ‘not a girls’ girl’ after her foul-mouthed dinner party tirade

MAFS Australia‘s Alissa and Rachel have delivered their unfiltered thoughts on Brook in a new TikTok video.

The co-stars were caught on camera during a night out following Brook’s explosive showdown with Alissa this week.

Fans watched agog on Thursday night as Brook launched a tirade of abuse at the second dinner party, having left her husband Chris.

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She had her sidekick Gia egging her on.

MAFS Australia’s Brook has received a message from Alissa and Rachel (Credit: Channel 4)

First, Brook hurled foul-mouthed insults at Stella before turning her attention to Alissa.

Now, Alissa and co-star Rachel shared their take on Brook.

MAFS Australia: Alissa and Rachel on Brook

Alissa, who is married to David on the show, was out with Rachel, whose husband is Steven, when a fan approached them.

Waving off the interruption, Alissa told the fan: “No! We have a lot to say!” before nudging Rachel, who was clearly tipsy.

Rachel added: “Look, I think Brook could have handled herself a lot better.

“And I think blaming the producers is a little bit [bleep].”

She then slurred slightly: “I’ve got one message; leave my girl alone.”

Alissa got closer to the camera, saying: “You’re not a girls’ girl, Brook. You’re not a girls’ girl.”

Pointing to herself and Rachel, she added: “We’re girls’ girls,” before blowing a kiss to finish her message.

Dinner party showdown

Alissa and Rachel’s video comes after Brook issued a grovelling apology for her behaviour, with her pal Gia also apologising publicly.

During the infamous dinner party, Brook hurled catty insults about Stella’s “stripper boots” and her accent, while Alissa was branded a “dumb [bleep]”.

But despite the Instagram apologies, fans remain sceptical.

They have accused the pair of offering “excuses” rather than genuine remorse.

Later on Thursday night, viewers tuned in for the first After the Dinner Party spin-off show.

Both Alissa and Rachel appeared, while Gia had initially been scheduled to join.

But host Laura Byrne revealed that Gia had walked out and flown home before filming began.

This drama is far from over, and fans are eagerly awaiting what happens next.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Steven and Rachel finally share a snog but fans can’t stop cringing

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