MAFS Australia’s Brook and Gia apologise after ‘vile’ dinner party scenes spark backlash

MAFS Australia viewers were left stunned by the explosive Dinner Party scenes as Brook and Gia unleashed chaos onto all of the participants, but the pair have now issued an apology each.

The episode saw the pair launch into a series of heated attacks, mainly aimed at Alissa and Stella, in scenes many fans branded uncomfortable to watch.

And now both Brook and Gia have issued public apologies after facing major backlash.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Brook has apologised to Alissa and Stella (Credit: Channel 4)

Brook’s apology for MAFS Australia Dinner Party

Following the episode, Brook took to Instagram to reflect on what viewers saw.

She wrote: “Last night, and the past few episodes of MAFS was an extremely difficult watch.

“What you saw last night was the worst version of myself, and unfortunately, Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that. I want to first sincerely apologise to them for my words and the hurt that I have caused. My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve. I hope in time you can forgive me, I am truly sorry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOK CROMPTON (@brookcrompton_)

“To the other couples and audience who had to witness my behaviour, I am truly sorry. Bullying should never be condoned. And I am extremely embarrassed by the way I acted.”

Brook explained the scenes were filmed months ago and said she has since taken time to reflect.

“The Dinner Party was filmed in August last year. Since then, I have had time to reflect and learn from my actions.

“This behaviour is not a reflection of who I am at my core, and I hope that Australia will one day see this.”

She added that she now wants to move forward and hopes viewers will do the same. Brook has since revealed she is pregnant and engaged.

Gia got involved in the mean girl behaviour (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia also speaks out following ‘toxic’ scenes

Gia also shared an apology on her Instagram Stories, admitting her actions were wrong.

She said: “I could speak on why I didn’t connect with Alissa, or things that were said and done to me. But two wrongs don’t make a right. Engaging in a cycle of dragging one another to deflect from our own behaviour is not something I want to participate in.

“I’m choosing to focus on growth. On being a better person. On working on my privately and being a present, loving mum. And a supportive partner. That is where my energy is going.

“To Alissa and Stella, I am genuinely sorry for the way I handled myself that night, and throughout the experiment. Regardless of what was said or heard, my delivery and my behaviour was appalling.

“I apologise for the disgusting language and the way I made you both feel. I am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused you both, and I wish you nothing but peace moving forward.”

Brook and Gia’s apologies didn’t go down well (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans continue to complain

Despite Brook and Gia issuing an apology, some MAFS Australia viewers remain sceptical.

After Gia suggested in a separate interview that producers played a role in the behaviour, fans were quick to push back on social media.

One wrote: “Spare me, honestly.” Another added: “No, no and no.”

“Producers are not 100% responsible for this behaviour. They simply shine a light on it,” a third commented, while another said: “Producers are responsible for what we see but honey, you are responsible for the words that have come out of your mouth.”

Others on Reddit were equally critical, with one writing: “They did it just because it would get them air time,” and another calling it “the most insincere apology I have ever seen.”

With the series continuing to unfold, it’s clear the fallout from the Dinner Party is far from over – and UK viewers still have plenty more drama to come.

Read more: ‘She doesn’t know me!’ MAFS Australia’s Alissa accuses Bec of lying about their home ‘connection’

What do you think about Gia and Brook apologising? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.