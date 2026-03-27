MAFS Australia’s Gia claims she’s ‘got receipts’ after bailing on After the Dinner Party spin-off

MAFS Australia fans tuned in for their first dose of extra drama with the After the Dinner Party spin off last night, but Gia failed to appear.

Gia had actually made it to the studio ready to film, but in a last minute twist, she walked out before the cameras started rolling.

Fresh from her explosive dinner party clash with Alissa and Stella, Gia decided to give the show a miss and headed home instead.

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MAFS Australia’s Gia was supposed to appear on After the Dinner Party with Stella and Alissa (Credit: Channel 4)

Alissa and Stella did appear on the spin-off, where host Laura Byrne revealed what had happened behind the scenes.

Laura said: “Gia was set to come in but, unexpectedly, she flew home. She was here, but she left.

“We wanted to get the answers from her, as we haven’t had a chance to speak to her yet.”

But it seems Gia may not be staying away for long.

MAFS Australia’s Gia in After the Dinner Party U-turn

Since skipping the show, Gia has continued to avoid the spin-off.

Viewers in Australia are weeks ahead, and she still has not sat down with hosts Laura, Brittany Hockley and Jules Lund to discuss her behaviour.

However, taking to TikTok, Gia has now hinted at a change of heart and suggested she will appear after all.

She told followers: “Seriously. I know y’all want to see me get slammed…”

Wearing a blue, white and black leather jacket, the mum of one styled her hair as she filmed the clip.

A caption read: “I’m a girl with receipts. 10K likes and I’ll do the After Dinner Party show.”

The video featured audio of a voice saying: “You’re a monster.”

Mouthing along, Gia added: “Oh no, babe. I am so much worse.”

Shock over Gia and Brook’s showdown

Gia’s latest move has already got fans talking online.

One wrote: “Thought you said you don’t get involved in drama on the outside world?”

Another said: “Please don’t put Gia on After the Dinner Party.”

And a third added: “Nah we alright girl.”

UK viewers only just saw Gia’s behaviour during Thursday night’s episode, when Brook made her shock return.

Reunited, the pair turned on Stella and Alissa in a disgusting exchange.

Both women hurled insults at their co stars, leaving them visibly upset.

The scenes have left viewers stunned, so all eyes will be on whether Gia does follow through and face the questions.

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm on E4 on Monday March 30, 2026

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Brook and Gia apologise after ‘vile’ dinner party scenes spark backlash

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