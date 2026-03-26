MAFS Australia Stella’s ‘dangerous’ past life revealed as Brook mocks the way she speaks

MAFS Australia‘s Stella Mickunaite falls victim to Brook Crompton’s acid tongue at tonight’s dinner party, and she is mocked for her accent – but where is Stella from?

Brook makes a dramatic comeback after walking out on husband Chris Neilds, and Stella and Alissa are immediately in the firing line.

Armed with a sharp tongue, Brook wastes no time, and Stella becomes her first target.

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MAFS Australia’s Stella has fallen victim to Brook (Credit: Channel 4)

Brook shouts across the table: “I just want to know, Stella, what is your problem with me?”

MAFS expert Mel Schilling describes the attack as “spitting venom”. And one of Brook’s sharpest moves is mocking the way Stella speaks.

MAFS Australia’s Brook mocks Stella’s accent

During the tirade, Brook calls Stella “[bleep-ing] dumb” and makes fun of her speech.

Keeping her composure, Stella replies: “I will not talk with you if you don’t listen. It’s so disrespectful.”

Brook rolls her eyes.

“Do you understand English is my second language? You understand that?” Stella asks.

Brook responds: “I’m not saying that, you’re saying that.”

Stella fires back: “You’re rolling your eyes like I speak too slow for you.”

So what is Stella’s first language if it isn’t English?

Where is Stella in MAFS Australia from?

Stella was born in Lithuania, Eastern Europe, making Lithuanian her first language.

She took the leap and moved to Australia 10 years ago.

Stella explains that she emigrated to give any future children a safer and better start in life, describing her hometown as “dangerous”.

She says: “I was 23 and I remember rolling my luggage out of the airport and sat down and thought, ‘What have I done?’

“Growing up in Lithuania, my city was one of the more dangerous places to live.

“So I came to Australia to lay a better base for my own family, when and if I have one.

“It’s so I can raise my own children and give them opportunities because I didn’t have that growing up.”

‘I’m going to like it here’

Stella documented her 2016 move to Australia on Instagram.

Before leaving, she shared a photo with loved ones at her farewell party in Lithuania.

Her caption, written in Lithuanian, translates as: “Knock knock Australia. Tonight marks exactly a week until I leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella (@mickstella_)

“Moods, to be honest, are double. Nevertheless, I am leaving my native nest and the most barnagous property – the family, and like that green beetle climbing a leaf – I WILL DO SOMETHING.

“I still don’t understand how, where and what, but I feel there will be a lot of summers there.

“Well, girls, I love you and a million thanks for existing! Well, Inga, get ready!! Reiks pa poke’ int 10 the most dangerous animals in the world.”

She also shared pictures of herself surrounded by clothing and suitcases while packing, onboard her flight, and later with her feet in the Bondi Beach sand in Sydney.

“I think I’m going to like it here,” Stella said.

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