MAFS Australia’s Steven and Rachel finally share a snog but fans can’t stop cringing

MAFS Australia‘s Steven Danyluk has finally locked lips with Rachel Gilmore after days of tension.

But while the long awaited moment should have been a win, viewers at home were left seriously cringing.

The groom had been urged by the show’s intimacy expert, Alessandra Rampolla, to step things up and share a proper kiss with his bride.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

It followed a painful start to Intimacy Week, where things between Steven and Rachel failed to spark.

MAFS Australia’s Steven has finally snogged Rachel (Credit: Channel 4)

Rachel had blindfolded herself in last night’s episode and presented a series of cards, Love Actually style, building up to one simple request.

“Kiss me.”

But Steven shut it down, telling her they felt more like housemates than husband and wife.

What should have been a romantic Ultimate Fantasy Night ended with Rachel in tears.

Alessandra made her feelings clear tonight.

Even fellow groom Danny Hewitt took a swipe, remarking: “Men used to die in trenches and fight wars. And now he’s too scared to even give his Mrs a kiss.”

MAFS Australia: Steven and Rachel finally kiss

Later in the episode, the couple received a letter from Alessandra, pushing them to try again.

“Share a long passionate kiss,” it read.

“Your goal is to make your partner feel seen, wanted and desired.

“If you’re comfortable, I encourage you to kiss for three minutes with no distractions and no hesitation. With just passion, presence and connection.”

Rachel said she would let Steven take the lead if he wanted to go for it.

He admitted it had “been a while” since he last kissed someone.

Steven’s performance left him grinning wildly (Credit: Channel 4)

They quickly agreed three minutes felt like too much pressure. Then Steven suddenly changed his tune.

“Do you know what, [bleep] it. Just give me a kiss, damn it!” he declared.

He pulled Rachel in and kissed her, though it lasted under a minute and felt far from effortless.

Afterwards, he checked in with her. Rachel tried to reassure him, saying: “And you said you were a bad kisser. It was good!”

Speaking to camera, Steven looked delighted with himself.

“I’ve still got it!” he cheered.

Viewers, however, were not convinced.

‘Like kissing your grandma’

Fans wasted no time reacting online, with many sharing their second hand embarrassment over the awkward moment.

One viewer didn’t hold back, comparing it to “kissing your grandma”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised he has never kissed a girl before the way he kissed Rachel at the end That’s how I kiss my grandma jeez,” they wrote.

Another said: “At least he’s done it. But ugh. So awkward!”

The kiss came after Steven previously refused to snog Rachel (Credit: Channel 4)

A third pointed out how uncomfortable it looked, noting he kept pulling away mid kiss and leaned back quickly once it ended.

Another simply added: “Whelp, Steven can’t kiss can he!”

Someone else questioned his feelings altogether, writing: “Steven finally kisses Rachel, feels forced to do it, and after doing it they both laugh and then he goes for a hug instead of another kiss. He’s so not into her.”

Right now, plenty of viewers are struggling to see a future for this couple.

Read more: MAFS Australia fans call for ‘toxic’ Brook to be axed but the worst of her is about to come

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page