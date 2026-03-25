MAFS Australia fans call for ‘toxic’ Brook to be axed but the worst of her is about to come

MAFS Australia‘s Brook Crompton has already left viewers fuming and now fans are calling for her to be axed – but they haven’t seen anything yet.

The model, who is paired with Chris Neild, has been branded “toxic” and a “mean girl” by viewers after a string of fiery outbursts.

And judging by what aired and what is about to follow, things have got even worse.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

MAFS Australia fans are about to be shocked by Brook’s behaviour (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans have already taken to social media in their droves, with one raging: “Brook needs to go!”

Another added: “She needs kicking off the show!”

And someone else fumed: “Get her off MAFS!”

But viewers need to strap in, as the drama is about to seriously ramp up.

***Warning: spoilers from Wednesday and Thursday night’s MAFS Australia ahead***

MAFS Australia’s Brook quits experiment

During Wednesday night’s episode, Brook has a huge row with Chris before dramatically quitting the experiment.

The clash comes after Chris sets up a spa night as a treat. However, Brook complains she ‘wanted space’ and ‘felt smothered’, refusing to take part.

By the next morning, she has vanished along with all of her belongings.

Asked what had happened, Chris admits: “I don’t know how to word it…

“Brook’s decided to go back home to the Gold Coast. She’s just followed her mind and her heart.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say I’m not upset.”

Chris believes the situation stems from his audition tape, which Brook had watched earlier in the series.

He expresses regret over comments he had made, including remarks about “fat” women.

“I understand how we’ve got to where we are,” he says.

Brook quits the show before making a dramatic return (Credit: Channel 4)

“I know it all stems from me. My attitude and audition video has been a catlyst and made things very hard to get to a good spot with Brook.

“The biggest thing for me is to start thinking more about the gravity of situations before I make comments and remarks.”

But the shock exit doesn’t last long.

Brook and Gia in epic dinner party showdown

On Thursday night, Brook makes a jaw-dropping return at the second dinner party of the series, and viewers will be left stunned.

As tensions simmer between the brides, Chris struggles to face the group after the fallout from Brook’s exit.

But then the door opens and Brook walks in wearing a red dress, declaring: “Surprise, bitches!”

Asked if she would give Chris another chance, she smirks: “Did I say that?”

Instead, she turns her attention to the other brides, saying: “You know I’m not going to let my bitches fight some bitches by themselves!”

Moments later, she launches into a heated confrontation with Stella, asking: “I just want to know, Stella, what is your problem with me?” before calling her “[bleep-ing] dumb”.

Stella was targeted during the explosive dinner party (Credit: Channel 4)

The situation quickly escalates, with Brook mocking Stella and repeatedly rolling her eyes, while Gia joins in.

When Stella tries to leave, Brook shouts after her: “Babe, while you’re at it, get the stripper boots off.

“If you’re going to buy stripper boots, buy 100 per cent lamb. Don’t buy faux leather!”

Brook starts on Alissa

The drama doesn’t stop there.

With Stella gone, Brook then turns on Alissa, repeatedly shouting at her to “shut up” as tensions boiled over.

She lashes out: “You rat[bleep] idiot!” while also mocking Alissa’s voice. Gia again joins in, telling her to “take your hair extensions out and chill”.

Alissa was left in tears after the confrontation (Credit: Channel 4)

Despite attempts from others to calm things down, the row continues, leaving Alissa in tears as she brands the behaviour “disgusting”.

Before the night ends, Brook also accuses Danny of telling Gia she is his type, sparking yet another row and dragging Bec into the drama.

It all makes for deeply uncomfortable viewing. Very uncomfortable.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Steven rejects Rachel in Intimacy Week and viewers think they know the real truth

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page