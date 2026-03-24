MAFS Australia’s Steven rejects Rachel in Intimacy Week and viewers think they know the real truth

MAFS Australia viewers are convinced they have worked out why Steven keeps pulling away from wife Rachel after another awkward moment, this time during Intimacy Week.

The latest episode saw tensions rise as the couples were pushed to get closer, but for Steven and Rachel, things took an emotional turn that left fans talking.

MAFS Australia fans are convinced they know why Steven has rejected Rachel (Credit: Channel 4)

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In a bold move, Rachel recreated a romantic scene inspired by Love Actually, standing blindfolded as she held up cue cards for her husband.

The messages built up to a heartfelt plea, ending with: “Kiss me.”

But in a moment that stunned viewers, Steven refused.

MAFS Australia: Steven rejects Rachel

Turning her down, Steven told Rachel: “I can kiss you, Rachel, I can kiss you, but I’m not too sure if it’s going to make you feel something.”

Left upset, Rachel pulled off her blindfold and broke down in tears as she asked him to explain.

“I’m going to be really open to you with this. The way I stand right now, we feel like room mates and it feels friendly,” he said.

Steven admitted he does not feel a romantic spark, adding that he would not be able to kiss her in a way that would make her feel something.

However, viewers at home are not entirely convinced that is the full story.

Earlier in the series, Steven opened up about his dramatic body transformation, revealing he used to be much larger before changing his lifestyle.

He said: “I’m a little bit sour on the fact that when I was bigger I just got no attention.

“I had to work my butt off to starve myself and go on diet plans to make myself lose weight and get muscle.

“It was to turn myself into something that I really didn’t believe mattered. I’m still the same guy but I’m just a bit thinner now.”

Steven has told Rachel she is more like a ‘room mate’ than a wife (Credit: Channel 4)

‘He fought hard to lose weight’

Fans now believe his past could be influencing how he feels in his marriage.

Taking to Reddit, one viewer wrote: “He fought so hard to lose a lot of weight, and the last thing he needs is to be with a larger woman who he feels could throw him off track with his eating.”

Another said: “He definitely has a lot of internalised fatphobia and negative self beliefs. I feel for him just as I do for Rachel.”

A third added: “Let’s not forget that Steven worked really hard to lose his weight and I think when someone puts in that self discipline it can be triggering being around someone who hasn’t put in that same amount.

“Not trying to fat shame but it is a lot of hard work to lose weight. So if lifestyles don’t align in that way it can be hard to build a connection.”

Whether fans have hit the nail on the head or not, one thing is clear. Steven and Rachel still have a long way to go if they are to make their relationship work.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Mel makes husband Luke cry as her close friend jumps to her defence

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