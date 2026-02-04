Coronation Street newcomer Olivia Frances Brown nearly joined the cobbles in a completely different part. Before being cast as Shona Platt’s half-sister, Olivia auditioned for the role of Crystal – the short-term girlfriend of Ryan Connor.

Fans will remember Crystal as the woman Daisy Midgeley famously impersonated during the Ryan Connor catfishing storyline. While Erin Austen eventually landed the part, Olivia was also in the running. Given how much she resembles Shona actress Julia Goulding, it’s easy to see why she seemed destined to play Shona’s sister – though for a time, she could have been playing Crystal instead.

Olivia went up for the role of Crystal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street actress Olivia Frances Brown almost played a different role

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Olivia reflected on her Corrie journey: “I actually first auditioned for Corrie about three or four years ago for a smaller part called Crystal.

“I’m half-Scouse, so I was really crossing my fingers for it, and I was gutted when I didn’t get it. At the time, they said they’d keep me in mind for the future, but as an actor, you take that with a pinch of salt. When they got back in touch three years later remembering me for the role of Shona’s sister, I was made up. I couldn’t believe they remembered who I was! The full process felt really smooth from there.”

It seems Coronation Street really did keep her in mind all along, and now fans are finally seeing her on screen – in a role that feels tailor-made given her resemblance to Julia Goulding.

There’s lots to come from Jodie (Credit: ITV)

Jodie Ramsey brings drama to the Street

While Olivia is settling into her new role, Shona’s half-sister Jodie Ramsey is already stirring trouble. Viewers will see Jodie become obsessed with taking over Shona’s life – even setting her sights on Shona’s husband, David.

A source told The Sun: “Jodie is going to do everything she can to seduce David. She is fixated on Shona’s life and she wants it for herself. She wants to become her. There’s definitely a bit of ‘single white female’ with this storyline.”

Next week’s episodes show Jodie cosying up to David while a drunk Shona is out of the room. Whether anything actually happens between them remains to be seen. One thing is clear though, Jodie isn’t just a new face on the Street – she’s a force to be reckoned with, and Shona’s life is about to get a lot more complicated.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!