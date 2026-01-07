Coronation Street newcomer’s real-life engagement to popular BBC actor revealed

Coronation Street has welcomed a brand new face in the form of newcomer Olivia Frances Brown’s character Jodie – but off screen, the actress has something far happier going on as she plans her wedding.

The actress made her Corrie debut this week, first appearing in Monday night’s episode of the soap crossover Corriedale (Monday January 5).

And while Jodie has already made quite the impression in Weatherfield, it looks like she’s not going anywhere soon – with the mysterious newcomer desperate to become part of Shona Platt’s life.

Jodie is a mysterious woman (Credit: ITV)

Jodie’s dramatic arrival in Coronation Street

Jodie is the name of the mysterious woman viewers were introduced to this week. She was discovered tied up in the back of a van during the Corriedale crossover.

Fans were left baffled as the distressed woman appeared seemingly out of nowhere, with no prior introduction.

She was being driven in the van by Emmerdale’s Graham Foster. Yes, the same Graham who was believed to have ‘died’ six years ago. Confused yet?!

After managing to escape, Jodie was seen running through the woods before eventually making her way to the hospital, where she appeared visibly shocked to come face-to-face with Shona Platt.

As Shona went into labour, Jodie watched her closely from a distance. Viewers also noticed that Jodie seemed to have the same tree tattoo as Shona – raising even more questions about the connection between them.

They’re loved up (Credit: Shutterstock)

Inside Olivia Frances Brown’s life away from the cobbles

Away from Weatherfield, Olivia Frances Brown’s real life couldn’t be more different from her troubled on-screen alter ego.

The actress, who has previously appeared in shows including Boiling Point and The Gathering, is engaged to BBC actor James Nelson-Joyce.

James will be familiar to viewers thanks to his role as Michael Kavanagh in This City Is Ours.

In August 2025, the Thousand Blows star shared a photo of himself on Instagram alongside a glamorous Olivia, before posting another snap of her smiling proudly with a ring on her finger.

The couple were quickly flooded with congratulatory messages as fans celebrated the happy engagement news.

Jodie gets familiar with Shona (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tease Jodie’s next move

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, it becomes clear that Jodie is keen to build a relationship with Shona, explaining that she was involved in the same car accident and claiming she has nowhere else to go.

Shona agrees to let her stay at No.8, where Jodie begins to bond with Lily and Bethany. However, things aren’t quite so smooth with Nick, as tension soon starts to bubble between them.

When Shona later notices bruising on Jodie’s wrist, Jodie claims she has escaped an abusive relationship. But is she telling the truth? And just how long can her secret connection to Shona stay hidden?

