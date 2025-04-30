Coronation Street star Calum Lill to ‘reprise’ role as Joel Deering despite character being dead

Coronation Street star Calum Lill will reportedly ‘reprise’ his role as Joel Deering despite his character being killed off last year.

Joel was killed after Lauren gave him a blow to the head with a rock in a bid to protect Max.

But, new flashbacks will see the face of the late villain return to screens once again.

Joel died last year (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Calum Lill to ‘return’ to soap as Joel Deering

September last year saw a huge whodunnit take place as villain Joel Deering was bumped off.

With viewers initially being led to believe that Max Turner had killed him, they then found out that his girlfriend Lauren was the true culprit.

But despite being dead, Joel will appear on screens once again in some new flashbacks as more secrets are uncovered.

An insider told The Sun : “Calum has been back filming and viewers will be seeing him on screen again soon.

“He might be dead but there is lots more to say about that murder and he is likely to be involved in some flashback scenes.” He was at the centre of a huge whodunnit (Credit: ITV)

Joel Deering’s death in Coronation Street

Joel Deering died last year as all of his secrets started to come out. He had a lot of enemies after what he did to Lauren , and a lot of people were out for their own revenge.

Joel had actually planned to end his own life before he was killed instead. During a confrontation with Max, Joel started to strangle him.

Lauren then saved Max’s life by grabbing a rock and hitting Joel over the head. The pair then disposed of Joel’s body by chucking it into the river.

After some time inside, Lauren was eventually deemed not guilty of deliberately killing Joel and was reunited with her baby Frankie.

But, with Joel continuing to haunt members of the Street, what will the new flashbacks uncover?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.