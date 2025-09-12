EastEnders star Alice Haig hints at future danger as Joel’s behaviour worsens

Vicki Fowler star Alice Haig has shared what EastEnders has in store as Joel Marshall‘s story continues, hinting that time is running out before he does something truly terrible. Joel has been set on a dark path since his arrival in Walford earlier this year, revealing himself to be a seriously troubled individual.

Joel threatened Vicki in scenes which aired last month, as she attempted to take his ill behaviour in hand. In response, Joel told her that she’d get ‘a proper slapping’ if she didn’t back off. Since then, he’s continued to show his true colours by exploding at Amy in the café – even flinging a chair across the room as his temper flared over.

But how much worse can Joel get? According to star Alice, Vicki and Ross only have a matter of time…

EastEnders star teases that Vicki could be in danger from Joel?

At this week’s National Television Awards, Alice shared her thoughts on the storyline. “It wouldn’t work without Max being brilliant,” she told The Mirror. “You’ve got to have a young actor who can take it on, he’s been so brave and fearless with the way he’s taken on the character,” Alice said.

As for Joel’s future, Alice followed up on Joel’s threat of ‘a slapping,’ and whether she’d ever tell Ross.

“Hopefully she can do it before it’s too late…” she hinted.

This comes after the actress previously teased that the story will get ‘darker’ for Vicki and Joel.

Julie gets involved as Joel’s behaviour worsens in EastEnders spoilers for next week

Joel continues to prove a handful in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as he steals Vicki’s credit card to buy tickets to see his favourite influencer live. Taking matter when Vicki and Ross refuse, Joel skips school to attend a live podcast recording.

At her wits’ end after learning what Joel has done, Vicki turns to Julie for help. Julie sits down for a chat with Joel in the hope of changing his misogynistic mindset.

But will Joel listen to reason?

