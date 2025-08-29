EastEnders star Alice Haig has issued a warning that Joel Marshall’s story is about to get a lot ‘darker.’ Joel has proved himself to be a disturbed soul since his arrival earlier this year, from his troubling views about women to his criminal past.

Joel’s behaviour came to a head this week, after he lashed out at Amy and Lily in the café. Feeling insulted, Joel threw a chair across the room, all while ranting and raving like a lunatic.

Storming over to his home, Amy told Ross and Vicki what had happened. This resulted in another confrontation between father and son. And, as Ross pinned his son up against the wall, Vicki intervened, blaming Ross’s poor example for Joel’s behaviour.

But how much worse can Joel get?

Joel’s vile attitude left Vicki shocked (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star warns of ‘dark’ times ahead for Joel

In an interview with Digital Spy, Alice, who plays Vicki Fowler, shared her take on where the story is headed.

“Obviously I can’t give away any details, but safe to say it is dark. It does get darker and there’s a lot of drama ahead,” she revealed.

“A lot of important topics are being discussed and explored. I know it’s a hard watch, but stick in there because it’s worthwhile and it’s a story we need to tell.”

But how much worse will Joel‘s behaviour get?

Joel’s not getting any better (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders to air spin-off documentary based on Joel’s story

The Sun reported earlier this week that the BBC are planning a special documentary based on Joel’s story. It will explore the rise of misogyny in young men, and the toxic influence of Andrew Tate and Drake Zagan-types.

Sharing news of the broadcaster’s plans, a source told the tabloid: “Executives felt it was a good point to what’s happening on EastEnders, to open up discussion on this incredibly important topic.

“It will feature cast members from the soap and its airing will coincide with a linked storyline that will be seen on the main show later this year.”

