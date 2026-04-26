‘The genes are strong’: Joe Sugg in adorable four generations family photo with baby Bowden

Tonight (April 26), Joe Sugg will take on the Chaser on The Chase Celebrity Special, after recently becoming a dad to his first baby boy.

The YouTuber welcomed little baby Bowden last month with his Strictly Come Dancing sweetheart Dianne Buswell.

The couple have been documenting their parenthood journey on YouTube and Instagram, and recently delighted fans with one particularly precious picture.

Joe Sugg shares sweet baby snap

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell recently welcomed their first child (Credit: Cover Images)

Following the Easter weekend, the proud new dad updated fans on April 7 on how he and his loved ones had spent Bowden’s first Easter.

A selection of photos showed his family of three enjoying a countryside walk with Dianne’s parents, who were visiting from Australia, as well as Joe carrying a sleepy Bowden in a baby sling.

But the first photo appeared to steal the show, in which Joe cradled his little boy, adorably dressed in a woollen bunny outfit, surrounded by his mum and grandmother.

“4 generations in one photo. When great nanny met Bowden and other springy bits. Hope you all had a lovely Easter,” Joe captioned the snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

‘The Sugg genes are strong’

Safe to say, the photos went down a treat with Joe and Dianne’s many fans.

“So very precious,” commented one person.

“Beautiful photos, Joe,” agreed somebody else.

“Adorable, esp the 4 generations,” said a third, with a fourth also gushing: “Lovely picture, he’s so lucky to have a great grandmother.”

The pic also caught the attention of the official YouTube Instagram account, who commented: “The Sugg genes are strong.”

Strictly stars Amy Dowden, Vito Coppola and Anton Du Beke likewise showed their support, commenting heart eye emojis.

Watch Joe take on the Chase tonight (April 26) at 17.35 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read More: Dianne Buswell shares ‘gorgeous’ new picture of baby Bowden and reveals his cute nickname

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