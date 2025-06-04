Fern Britton staggered viewers of The One Show last night as the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate appeared on the green sofa with news about her latest project.

Telly fave Fern, 67, made an appearance on Tuesday’s (June 3) show sitting alongside fellow guests Nick Mohammed and Orlando Bloom.

But as the ex-This Morning host chatted about her new novel A Cornish Legacy, many of those viewing at home took to social media to pass comment on Fern Britton‘s look, as well as call for seeing more of her.

Fern Britton was on The One Show alongside Nick Mohammed and Orlando Bloom last night (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fern Britton for This Morning?

Ahead of last night’s programme, Facebook fans were asked if they had any questions for Fern. And among the submitted enquiries was a demand for Fern to return to her old ITV role.

“Now this is the best presenter for This Morning,” one user declared. “She was one of the best presenters we had,” chipped in somebody else.

Those calls were echoed by social media users during and after The One Show was on air.

“Fern looked fantastic, they should get her for This Morning again!” suggested someone else.

Someone else replied: “Yes, please. Fern on This Morning.”

Fern Britton looked ‘amazing’ on The One Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Viewers react to Fern Britton on The One Show

Meanwhile, other observers could not get over Fern’s appearance. She was constantly beaming during her BBC One showing, and wore a stylish black dress.

“She looks amazing!” gushed several fans on Facebook. And someone else gasped: “Did not recognise her.”

“I was amazed at how much weight Fern had lost, she looked very well,” remarked another impressed onlooker.

I was amazed at how much weight Fern had lost, she looked very well.

A third typed online: “So happy to see you on The One Show Fern, you are amazing.”

And someone else agreed: “Great author and looking amazing.”

Additionally, further compliments were paid to Fern about her “looking fabulous”.

Another user addressed her directly: “You look lovely.” With someone else agreeing: “Fern Britton looking lovely tonight.”

And yet another fan praised her: “Fern looking fantastic, looking forward to reading the book.”

Fern Britton has shared her fitness and weight-loss journeys with fans (Credit: Splash News)

Has Fern Britton lost weight?

Fern has shared her weight-loss journey with fans regularly over the years.

She revealed in 2008 she’d lost five stone after having a gastric band, dropping from a size 22 to a size 12.

Fern has previously revealed to Women and Home that her gastric band still impacts her eating habits. She reflected: “Although my gastric band is an old one, it still has its powers. Good food finds it hard to get through, but you can still eat chocolate and drink wine.”

Fern also completed the the Couch to 5k challenge in both 2023 and 2024 and – going by her Instagram posts – is doing it again this year.

Read more: Inside Fern Britton’s bitter ‘feud’ with Phillip Schofield – ‘Things were tricky’

The One Show airs on BBC One on weeknights from 7pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.