Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have recently returned to This Morning following their Easter break.

Their return to the daytime show sparked a mixed reaction from viewers, with some wanting Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary back.

Ben and Cat have faced a tough reception from viewers since their debut in March. Many have said they’re not a good pairing.

But now, a body language expert has weighed in and has insisted that Ben and Cat are a “strong team”.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning

The pair have taken over as the show’s new main presenters following the exits of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But Ben and Cat have faced the wrath of This Morning viewers, who have slammed the pairing. One person said on X: “Ben and Cat should have had a trial first before being made permanent hosts. They just don’t work.”

I sense they are still adjusting to each other as a duo and are gradually finding their feet.

Another wrote: “I just can’t warm to the Ben/Cat combo… I’ve tried but it’s a no.”

But someone else said: “Cat & Ben are a wonderful change for the better!!”

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Ben and Cat are “gradually finding their feet”.

Cat Deeley on This Morning

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, Darren said: “When we look at how often Cat and Ben mirror each other’s body language, it’s present but it is less frequent than other presenting duos.

“Cat and Ben are quite tactile when it comes to communicating with each other, which is a sign they are trusting each other a lot more and their connection is becoming more developed.

“I sense they are still adjusting to each other as a duo and are gradually finding their feet – but they are in it together and work as a strong team, who have each other’s backs.”

Speaking individually about the pair, Darren said of Cat: “Cat is a confident and independent host with a lot of experience – but her nerves do come through from time to time during her on-screen presence.

“When people are feeling confident, they take up as much space as possible because they want to be seen and want to be the centre of attention.”

Meanwhile, he added of Ben: “Ben does a very good job of putting Cat at ease when they present together.”

