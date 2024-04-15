Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard made their return to This Morning today following their two-week Easter break.

The pair have been away from the daytime show for a couple of weeks as Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary filled in for them.

But on Monday (April 15), Ben and Cat were back and viewers quickly shared their thoughts – and it seems they had a similar complaint to make.

Ben and Cat returned to This Morning today following their Easter break (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning today

Returning to the programme, Cat looked casual but chic in a yellow t-shirt and shiny looking trousers. She finished off the look with platform gold heels.

Meanwhile, Ben wore a bright blue polo t-shirt and trousers.

However, Ben and Cat‘s casual outfits sparked some complaints from viewers today as some joked whether they were still in holiday mode!

Some viewers took issue with Ben and Cat’s “casual” outfits (Credit: ITV)

One person said on X: “First time watching #ThisMorning with Cat and Ben. Is it dress down Monday?”

Another wrote: “Cat and Ben right pair of scruffs, reckon they still on holiday.”

Sorry, but Cat and Ben are just too casually dressed and not looking professional.

Someone else added: “Ben and Cat look like they just grabbed the nearest [bleep] out of their closet.”

Meanwhile, a fourth complained: “Sorry, but Cat and Ben are just too casually dressed and not looking professional. T-shirts are for home, or dropping kids at school, not presenting a TV programme. Come on This Morning, smarten them up a bit please.”

Others were delighted to have Ben and Cat back on the This Morning sofa. One gushed on Instagram: “Love these two and love their choice of clothes casual and smart mixing it up! Instead of the same old same.”

Another wrote: “So happy to see Cat & Ben back.”

Someone else defended their casual outfits, writing on Instagram: “Nice to be so relaxed and not dressed to the nines.”

Meanwhile, a bookies recently predicted Ben and Cat’s future on This Morning. According InstantCasino, odds are at 4/1 on Ben and Cat remaining on This Morning in 2025.

Odds are at 5/1 for them to be presenting in 2026 and at 6/4 on them hosting in 2027 and later.

