This Morning sparks complaints over ‘inappropriate’ interview with man with ‘Britain’s biggest penis’

This Morning fans were not happy with an interview that took place today (Tuesday, April 23).

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley met the man reportedly with the biggest penis in Britain – however, fans weren’t overly impressed.

Ben and Cat hosted the interview (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Ben and Cat interview Matt Barr.

Matt, 40, is the owner of “Britain’s biggest penis”. His penis, when erect, stands at 12 inches long. For context, the average penis size is 5.5 inches.

Matt is set to publish a book titled A Long Story, detailing his struggle with his 12-inch penis.

Not only does he struggle to find underwear and clothes that fit, but the size of his penis causes intimacy issues too.

“You want to dispel this myth that bigger isn’t always better, don’t you?” Cat asked him.

“It’s definitely not,” Matt agreed. “Besides the practical issues, people think you’re more ‘manly’ and stuff, again these are just myths.”

Matt Barr has the biggest penis in Britain (Credit: ITV)

Man with the ‘biggest penis in Britain’ on This Morning

Matt then continued, saying: “It affects you in a way that people just don’t think about, because they only think about the stuff when it comes to adult content.”

Matt was then asked how the size of his penis affects his dating life. He explained that it’s “difficult” because it’s not something he can “surprise” on someone as it’ll “scare them away”.

“It’s difficult to try and raise that without coming across as creepy,” he said.

He also revealed that he has been approached by people within the adult industry. However, he said it’s not something he’d be interested in.

Fans slammed the interview (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today viewers slam ‘inappropriate’ interview

Fans of the show were less than impressed with the interview today. Many were confused over why it was even being shown.

“This Morning sinks to even lower depths,” one fan tweeted.

“Do we really need to know this,” another asked. “Do we really need to know anything about this? Seriously?” a third wrote.

“The quality of guests has gone right downhill, why do we need to hear this rubbish!” another fumed. “Not really for morning viewing is it?!” a fifth tweeted.

Someone else added: “Sorry this isn’t appropriate. What on earth are you thinking.”

Read more: This Morning viewers spot Ben Shephard’s ‘awkward’ reaction to bra segment

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix