This Morning fans were in stitches over Ben Shephard’s reaction to a segment today.

Some viewers felt sorry for the 49-year-old, whilst others were finding his awkwardness hilarious!

Ben and Cat hosted a segment on bras (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Ben and co-host Cat Deeley host a segment on women’s bras.

During the segment, a number of models walked down the This Morning catwalk to show off the bras they were wearing.

The segment was to highlight how a large percentage of women in Britain are wearing the wrong size bra – and that they should consider getting some new ones.

Ben seemed a little awkward (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on This Morning

However, some fans of the show weren’t interested in the segment itself, they were more interested in Ben’s awkward behaviour!

Taking to X, fans poked fun at the show’s presenter.

“Poor Ben through this whole section,” one fan wrote, sharing a snap of Ben looking at the ground in front of a woman in her bra.

“Ben must feel so awkward,” another fan tweeted.

“Poor Ben, he does not know where to look,” a third joked. “Ben to lady in a bra ‘you look fabulous’ whilst trying not to look,” another said.

Josie Gibson denies Stephen Mulhern dating rumours

Meanwhile, in other This Morning-related news, Josie Gibson has denied that she and Stephen Mulhern are dating.

Josie and Stephen were spotted holding hands on the set of Saturday Night Takeaway, fuelling rumours that they’re together.

However, Josie has now poured cold water on the rumours.

“We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air,” she told OK! magazine.

“Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I’m having it off with them. People must think I’m a right goer. I’m not like that. To be with somebody or to even kiss somebody, I’ve really got to love them.”

