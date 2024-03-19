This Morning viewers fume over ‘insufferable’ Cat Deeley today

Cat Deeley is facing the wrath of some This Morning viewers following today’s edition of the show.

Last Monday (March 11), Cat joined Ben Shephard as they made their debut as the show’s new main presenters.

But, just a week in and it seems viewers aren’t being wowed by Cat as they’ve hit out at her “insufferable” behaviour.

Cat Deeley on This Morning

On Tuesday (March 19), viewers seemed to take issue with Cat “interrupting” guests. They also criticised her “shouting” on the show.

One person said: “Cat is getting more insufferable by the minute. Shouting out over guests. Interrupting everyone.

“Thank God Ben is there desperately trying to maintain a bit of professionalism. This woman is not what we’ve been waiting so long for.”

Another wrote: “First time putting this on with Cat as presenter. She seems very pleasant and upbeat which is lovely. However, her voice is coming across as so shrill. Is the volume up on her mic or something?”

Someone else complained: “Please get Cat to stop talking loudly, butting in and not reading the room. It’s a hard watch not smooth and flowing.”

However, others are loving the dynamics of Ben and Cat on the show. One gushed: “I REALLY like Ben and Cat, far more relatable than P&H [Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby] ever were!”

Cat is getting more insufferable by the minute.

Another added: “So respectful & refreshing when the presenters do not interrupt the expert! Cat & Ben are confident in themselves don’t need to interrupt & Deidre [Sanders] deserves her protected time.”

Over on Instagram, another fan commented: “Brilliant together haven’t missed a show.”

Ben and Cat on This Morning

As a duo, Ben and Cat have an “instant connection” on This Morning, a body language expert claimed recently.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Darren Stanton said: “The levels of chemistry they’re showing is similar to some of the best duos on This Morning.”

Read more: Ben Shephard admits he’s ‘so worried’ as he warns This Morning viewers on return with Cat Deeley

However, he added: “Naturally, Ben is going to be more comfortable as he’s only spent his career in the UK.

“She’s still finding her feet, which is natural for someone who has just started a new job. It’s going to take a few weeks to transition from her American presenting style back to the UK.”

