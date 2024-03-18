Ben Shephard admits he’s ‘so worried’ as he warns This Morning viewers on return with Cat Deeley

This Morning host Ben Shephard has admitted feeling “so worried” as he discussed scamming on the show today.

Ben made his return alongside co-host Cat Deeley on Monday’s show (March 18). The pair have taken over from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as main hosts.

Today, Ben and Cat spoke with one guest who fell victim to a scam online and lost £40,000.

Ben Shephard warned This Morning viewers about scams (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on This Morning today

The guest invested in a scheme on social media which she thought was backed by money saving expert Martin Lewis.

However, it wasn’t and scammers had stolen £40,000 from her account.

I am just so worried, it is just so awful.

Ben expressed his shock over the scam, and issued a warning to viewers watching. He said: “It is really really important that we all remember that message, particularly from Martin.

“Anything mocked up with us here, in this studio, suggesting that we are supporting any sort of cryptocurrency, get-rich-quick trading scheme, it is a scam! I am just so worried, it is just so awful.”

A woman appeared on This Morning today to discuss being scammed out of thousands (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Cat on This Morning

Last Monday (March 11), Ben and Cat made their hosting debut together on This Morning. Viewers were divided, with some complaining that the show should have been completely revamped to welcome a new era.

A body language expert also weighed in on Ben and Cat’s partnership on This Morning. Darren Stanton analysed the pair on behalf of Betfair Slots.

He said: “There’s an instant connection between Cat and Ben. The levels of chemistry they’re showing is similar to some of the best duos on This Morning.

“What’s interesting is that there’s certain times when they’ll lean in towards each other. This is quite significant, particularly for their first show together, as it’s an example of matching and mirroring that you don’t often see.”

Cat and Ben made their hosting debut last week (Credit: ITV)

He added: “Naturally, Ben is going to be more comfortable as he’s only spent his career in the UK.

“He was completely effortless on Good Morning Britain, so it’s no different for him. Meanwhile, Cat has spent a lot of time in America, where they’ve got a different presenting style. You can see elements of that leaking out, but that’s not a detriment to her.”

Read more: Ben Shephard tipped to leave Tipping Point after landing new This Morning job: ‘It’s inevitably put things in doubt’

Darren said Cat is “still finding her feet”.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you like watching Ben and Cat on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.