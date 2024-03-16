Ben Shephard tipped to leave Tipping Point after landing new This Morning job: ‘It’s inevitably put things in doubt’

It’s been predicted that Ben Shephard will step down from Tipping Point this year following his recent move to This Morning.

The TV favourite recently swapped GMB for This Morning, becoming the show’s latest presenter. Ben, along with Cat Deeley, made their debut earlier this week. But away from the ITV Daytime show, Ben also hosts the smash–hit quiz show Tipping Point.

However, with Ben’s This Morning stint in full swing, it’s been claimed by the bookies that Ben could leave Tipping Point.

Could Ben Shephard’s days on Tipping Point be numbered? (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard to exit Tipping Point this year?

Since the show launched in 2012, Ben has been the host of Tipping Point. The game sees a slew of contestants take on the iconic machine with the hope of winning the £10,000 jackpot.

It has inevitably put Shephard’s Tipping Point in doubt.

But with Ben now hosting This Morning, after quitting GMB, many fans may be wondering if he could pack Tipping Point in too. And according to the bookies, they reckon Ben could be leaving.

‘2/1 to leave in the next six months’

In an exclusive set of odds from OLBG, the bookies have chalked Ben up at 2/1 to leave the gameshow in the next six months.

An OLBG spokesperson told ED!: “Ben Shephard is 2/1 to leave Tipping Point in the next six months after making his This Morning debut alongside Cat Deeley earlier this week. It has inevitably put Shephard’s Tipping Point in doubt.”

The pair made their This Morning debut this week (Credit: ITV)

Cat and Ben on This Morning

This week, Cat and Ben hosted This Morning from Monday to Thursday for the first time. The pair have taken over the presenting roles previously occupied by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. He left under a cloud in May 2023, and Holly followed a few months later in October.

In the meantime, ITV has been trying out a number of presenters on rotation including Rylan Clark and Mollie King. But last month, it was Cat and Ben who were announced as the new hosts.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the new This Morning duo, Cat and Ben. One viewer commented on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I really like Cat and Ben and I’m sure they’ll be great as the new permanent presenters.

“Just relieved to finally have an end to all the chopping and changing, fingers crossed there’s some stability at last. Now just get them on the opening titles!”

A second said: “Jury’s out about Cat, but think Ben adds a level of professionalism that this show has long lacked.” A third quipped: “Love Cat and Ben, but I think This Morning just feels dated to me tbh!”

Read more: Why This Morning star Ben Shephard is ‘more comfortable and confident’ than Cat Deeley

Catch Ben Shephard on Tipping Point Lucky Stars today (March 16) at 2.30pm on ITV1.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.