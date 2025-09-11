Michelle Keegan wows in leathery dress six months after welcoming daughter Palma

New mum Michelle Keegan had her fans piling the compliments high after she posed in a skintight frock just months after welcoming her daughter.

The actress, 37, became a mum for the first time in March after she gave birth to a baby daughter, Palma, whom she shares with husband Mark Wright, 38.

Since then, the showbiz couple – who married in 2015 – have been updating fans on the new chapter in their lives.

And this week, Michelle sent her fans into a frenzy after she posed up a storm in a jaw-dropping dress from her new fashion collection.

Michelle Keegan wows in tight dress after birth of daughter

On Thursday (September 11) Michelle took to her Instagram and shared a slew of stunning snaps of her wearing her new collection from Very.

The former Coronation Street star looked nothing short of sensational as she posed up a storm in the jaw-dropping ensembles. But it was a maroon-coloured skintight dress that got plenty of fans talking.

Oozing beauty, Michele wowed in the faux leather number that highlighted every inch of her fabulous figure.

Smouldering to the camera, Michelle rocked a full face of glam and wore her chocolate tresses in lush, bouncy waves.

Fans go wild

Michelle captioned the post: “Today’s the day… Cosy season is here and so is my brand-new collection! Full of my autumn faves, and everything you need for the new season.”

And unsurprisingly, her fans couldn’t get enough and rushed to the comments section to dish out the compliments. One person wrote: “Looking absolutely breathtaking.”

Another added: “Love the brown leather dress.” A third chimed in: “WOW OH WOW YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS AND PERFECT AND STUNNING.”

Michelle’s new TV show

Despite giving birth in March, Michelle is showing no signs of slowing down.

Earlier this year, she wrapped up filming for the final series of the hit show Brassic. Meanwhile, this month, it was announced that Michelle is set to star in a new ITV thriller called The Blame.

In the six-part series, she plays detective DI Crane, who “must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team”.

Also joining the stellar cast are The Sandman’s Douglas Booth and Ian Hart, aka Professor Quirrell from Harry Potter.

ITV’s Director of Drama described The Blame as “full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation”. Polly Hill added that it “also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels”.

