Michelle Keegan showcases new photos of baby Palma as fans gush: ‘She’s perfect’

Michelle Keegan has given fans another glimpse at baby Palma as she said goodbye to the summer holidays.

Earlier this year, Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright welcomed their first baby, Palma. Since then Michelle has already started back to work and has only given fans little sneak peeks at baby Palma.

While they seem to want to keep Palma’s face out of the public eye, Michelle has been gradually showing more and more of her baby girl. And last night, fans were left gushing.

Michelle showed glimpses of baby Palma (Credit: YouTube)

Michelle Keegan shares holiday snaps

Taking to Instagram last night (September 1), Michelle shared a carousel of snaps. She captioned the post: “August holiday album” as all the pictures seemed to be abroad in Mallorca.

The first main image was a beautiful picture of her and Mark holding hands in the sunshine, smiling at each other.

But it was the fourth, eighth and tenth snaps that got fans commenting, as they got to see little peeks at baby Palma.

The fourth picture was of Palma in her mum’s arms, with the picture cut just before we could see her face. But the focus of the image was her gorgeous dress with a huge bow at the back. And she was adorably holding Michelle’s hands.

The next glimpse at Palma we got was when Michelle stunned in a strapless sleek black dress. And Palma was lying in her pram, hidden by the cover.

Then, Michelle Keegan posted an up-close of baby Palma’s legs up in the air, while she lay in her pram playing.

Michelle and Mark looked loved-up in the snaps (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Fans gush about baby Palma

With how private Michelle and Mark are trying to be surrounding Palma, fans were thrilled to get multiple new pics of the adorable baby girl.

One fan commented: “The bow! I can’t deal. And you look gorgeous too, of course.”

“Look at Palma’s gorgeous bow! Cutest baby ever” a second gushed.

Another added: “A beautiful little family. Palma’s dress is stunning, you have amazing taste.”

“Stunning pictures. She is so so perfect, Michelle” a fan commented.

Other fans were wowed by Michelle’s bikini, complimenting her figure six months after giving birth.

One wrote: “You look absolutely incredible!!”

“How do you look so stunning so soon after having Palma?” another fan asked.

