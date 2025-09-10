Michelle Keegan has left her fans feeling a tad emotional as she announced some major news about her show Brassic.

Michelle gave birth to her and husband Mark Wright’s first child, Palma earlier this year. Since the birth, Michelle and Mark have been giving fans quite a lot of glimpses and updates of her life.

And despite initially revealing she was going to take some time away from the spotlight, Michelle seems to be busier than ever.

Earlier this year, she wrapped up filming for the final series of hit show Brassic. And now, the start date for the final-ever series has been confirmed – but fans are not happy.

Michelle Keegan issues Brassic update

For seven years, Michelle has starred as Erin Croft in the hit show Brassic. The Sky comedy drama follows the lives of Vinnie O’Neill, played by Joe Gilgun, and his gang of friends throughout their lives in the fictional town Hawney.

In January though, it was announced that the upcoming seventh series will be its last. A few months later and Michelle was back at work filming her final scenes, months after welcoming baby Palma.

And this week, the start date for the last series of Brassic was announced.

Fans ‘gutted’

On Tuesday (September 9) Michelle took to her Instagram Story and re-shared a post from the official Sky TV social media account, confirming when the final series of Brassic will end.

Michelle wrote: “THE GANG IS BACK!”

On the Sky TV post, the caption read: “Back with a BANG. The farewell series of #Brassic starts 25 September, with new episodes dropping weekly.”

The show’s fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one person declaring: “Don’t want it to end!! But also… WHAT A SERIES!!”

Another chimed in: “This makes me happy and sad at the same time.” A third then wrote: “Gutted but excited at the same time.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else penned: “My fave is back can’t believe it’s the last.”

