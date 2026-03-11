Ouch! Mark Wright’s ex Lauren Goodger wades in after sister Jess apologises for ‘degrading’ podcast comments

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger has weighed in on the backlash surrounding the family of her ex Mark Wright.

The drama erupted after Mark’s sister Jess Wright, alongside their mother Carol Wright and sister Natalya Wright, made remarks about thong bikinis during an episode of their podcast Wright At Home.

During the discussion, the trio branded the swimwear style “gross”. Their comments prompted fierce criticism from social media users who accused them of being disrespectful and judgemental.

Mark Wright’s family has faced backlash after sister Jess made ‘degrading’ comments in an episode of her podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright’s sister Jess criticised for ‘degrading’ comments on podcast

In the now-viral clip, Jess admitted she dislikes the trend and even shared her husband’s views.

“I can’t stand how it’s acceptable to walk around on the beach in a thong,” she said.

She added that her husband William Lee-Kemp was equally unimpressed.

“Will cannot stand it,” she said. “He says to me: ‘I cannot understand how she thinks that’s attractive.’ Put it away and leave something to the imagination. Who wants to see up their butts?”

Natalya also weighed in during the conversation.

“Fair enough if you’re gonna wear them,” she said. “But at least if you’re gonna bend over and put your towel on the bed, put a sarong on!”

“I really do think this is not sexy for men to look at,” Carol agreed. “Leave something to the imagination! It’s not sexy.”

She even recalled a holiday conversation with her husband Mark Wright S, who she said also disliked the trend.

“Me and Daddy were walking along the promenade and there were three girls in front of us,” she explained. “They were all different shapes and sizes but they had their whole [bleep]s out. Daddy was looking and he said: ‘It doesn’t even look sexy.'”

Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger dated on and off for 12 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Backlash from social media

The clip quickly spread across TikTok, with many users criticising the comments as outdated and “degrading”.

Several women posted videos wearing thong bikinis in defiance. Meanwhile, others pointed out that Jess herself had worn similar swimwear in the past.

One user wrote: “Jess, I do not dress for your husband.”

Another commented: “Did no one see Jess on TOWIE? Pot kettle black.”

Others accused the Wright family of hypocrisy, sharing throwback photos of Jess in barely-there bikinis during her reality TV days.

Lauren Goodger shows support

Amid the online backlash, current The Only Way Is Essex star Dani Imbert joined the debate by posting a TikTok video of herself confidently strutting along a beach in thong bikini bottoms. Using audio from the Wright family podcast, she defiantly embraced the style.

Lauren Goodger, who famously dated and was once engaged to Mark Wright during their TOWIE years, was quick to show her support.

Commenting under Dani’s video, Lauren wrote: “I LOVE this wow.”

“I love you my icon,” Dani responded warmly.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, with many praising Lauren and Dani’s stance.

One follower wrote: “The fact Lauren’s commented just makes this post.”

“Genuinely don’t know how you put up with those witches for the length of time you did,” another commented in response to Lauren.

Another added the hashtag “#teamlauren”.

Jess was forced to issue an apology after her comments were slammed online (Credit: Jess Wright via Instagram)

Jess Wright issues apology

Following the backlash, Jess, Natalya and Carol issued a public apology.

In a joint statement shared online, they wrote: “In response to comments we made on our podcast, we’ve listened, we hear you and we want to say sorry.

“Our judgement was wrong and we take full accountability and will do better moving forward. Love Jess, Natalya and Carol.”

