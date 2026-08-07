‘I want to be a nepo-mum!’: Rochelle Humes reveals daughter’s big project working for her

Rochelle Humes has revealed the ironic twist behind her 13-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai’s career ambition: she wants to create social media content despite not being allowed her own accounts.

“She wants to be a content creator, the girl who isn’t allowed any social media, which is ironic,” Rochelle told the Mail.

Rochelle’s pregnancy with Alaia-Mai came during her years in The Saturdays, but the teenager is now showing more interest in content creation than following her parents into pop music.

Rochelle has opened up about her daughter’s plans (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Alaia-Mai joins Rochelle Humes’ content team

Alaia-Mai is set to spend a week gaining hands-on experience with her mum’s team. Rochelle explained: “Next week, Alaia-Mai is doing a week of work experience with me.”

The teenager reportedly admires Rochelle’s personal content creator, Shannon, and asked if she could do her job while Shannon was on holiday. The team prepared a professional brief, which Alaia-Mai began reading during a caravan holiday with her grandmother.

Rochelle has warmly embraced her daughter’s plans, declaring: “I want to be a nepo-mum! I’m like, ‘Go do your thing!'”

Rochelle and Marvin also share Valentina, nine, and Blake, five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Humes (@rochellehumes)

Rochelle started her career as a child

The star understands what it is like to enter the entertainment industry at a young age. She was 12 when she joined S Club Juniors, whose debut single One Step Closer arrived in 2002. The group also supported S Club 7 on tour.

She later joined The Saturdays in 2008. However, she has since suggested that the financial rewards differed considerably between her two pop groups.

Speaking on the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, Rochelle said: “When I look back on it I made more money from S Club Juniors than I did in The Saturdays.”

She explained that money had gone out of the music industry and it no longer felt like the same place to work.

Alaia-Mai, meanwhile, is starting with a week alongside her mum’s team and a brief of her own as she gets a closer look at content creation.

Read more: Rochelle Humes risks wrath of fans as she complains: ‘You can’t wear a Rolex in London anymore’

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