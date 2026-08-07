Katie Price finally speaks out on PETA pet ban controversy and missing cats amid ‘serial animal killer’ claims

Katie Price has spoken out over the row surrounding her pets after revealing that her missing Sphynx cats had returned home and PETA attempting a ban.

The former glamour model addressed the incident on The Katie Price Show while speaking to her sister, Sophie. She also responded to animal rights charity PETA’s reported offer of £5,000 for her to agree not to take home another animal.

They previously referred to the former glamour model as a “serial animal killer.”

PETA tried to ban Katie Price from having more pets (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price says missing cats came back

Discussing the Sphynx cats, Katie said they reappeared after she shared a post about them on Instagram.

She explained: “Right, can I say something? The Sphynx cats were missing, but when I put a post up on Instagram, they suddenly came back. I’ve got a fence like – my brother obviously, you know, has come here so many times to block everything.

“But cats and Sphynxes in the summer, they like to wander, but they come back,” she added. While addressing the backlash she deals with over her animals, Katie explained: “I said to the vets, ‘Do you know how much stick I get?’ And the vet said, ‘I know, I see online.’

She even revealed her vets are aware how much she cares for her pets. Katie said: “I said, ‘But you guys know how well looked after my animals are,’ and I’m always bringing them in if they need worming or something like that. They’re like, ‘Kate, we know you do.'”

Katie responds to PETA’s offer

PETA’s intervention followed the deaths of several of Katie’s pets over the years. The reported incidents include dogs killed in road accidents and a horse that died after getting out of its field.

“I’ve got that PETA offering me five grand to never have an animal, and they’ve never even met me or never even seen my animals,” she explained.

“I said, ‘Is there anything where vets can write reports?’ They say they can do, they said, ‘But Kate, don’t worry about it, because we all know you’re good with your animals.’ I said, ‘I know, but everyone else doesn’t seem to think I am.’ They said, ‘Well, don’t worry about it, ’cause we know we got everything on record,’ which they do, of all my animals.”

Katie shares update on new kittens

Katie also said she would not be keeping her new kittens and had already arranged homes for them.

According to the podcast, the kittens are expected to leave when they are between eight and 10 weeks old. She said she planned to take them to the vets at eight weeks, unless any concerns emerged sooner.

Katie said the missing Sphynx cats were back home as she set out her response to the ongoing criticism of her animal ownership.

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